Five restaurants in Arkansas that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNj4U_0fDiqfjy00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great places to eat in Arkansas, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best places to eat in the state. The restaurants were ranked in their food, service, value, ambiance, and overall quality. Here's what some of the top restaurants were.

1. Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom in Little Rock, AR. This Pizzeria is described as a neighborhood gem and offers a fun, casual setting.

"Raduno offers Neapolitan-style pizzas and gourmet soups, salads, and sandwiches for lunch and dinner, as well as an exceptional brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Shrimp & Grits, Biscuits & Gravy, and Chicken.

2. The Grumpy Rabbit in Lonoke, AR. This Contemporary Southern restaurant is a great choice for lunch or special occasions!

"Our vision for The Grumpy Rabbit is to serve both Lonoke residents as well as people from surrounding communities and visitors passing through town," their bio says.

This restaurant ranked very well in its value and food, which makes it a great affordable option.

3. Grotto Wood Fired Grill & Wine Cave in Eureka Springs, AR. This Steakhouse is a great romantic option and has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"This place is a hidden Eureka gem and located in the beautiful downtown district. The original structure was built on solid rock which has had an active spring running constantly. This unique rock formation provides a comfortable romantic setting for a great dining experience," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here are Filet Mignon, Quail Poppers, and Mac & Cheese.

4. P.F. Chang's in Rogers, AR. This Asian restaurant is ranked exceptionally high in its food and service.

"P.F. Chang's is a restaurant concept that honors the 2,000-year-old Asian tradition of wok cooking and believes in making food from scratch every day in every restaurant," their bio says.

5. Tula in Fayetteville, AR. This Mexican restaurant is another great choice for special occasions.

"Tula offers a refined dining experience in Fayetteville’s Downtown District. From street tacos to mole poblano, our flavors stretch across the vast landscape of Mexican cuisine and traditions," their bio says.

Those are five restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Arkansas.

What do you think about this ranking? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite places to eat in Arkansas? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/arkansas/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# food# arkansas# travel# 2022

Comments / 9

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
9391 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Wisconsin State

Five Wisconsin recipes that are considered the best

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Taste-Of-Home website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. People that live in Wisconsin know all about the amazing recipes that have been handed down from previous generations.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

A popular chicken restaurant chain is opening several new locations in Florida

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox35Orlando and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain is about to open several new locations in the state of Florida.

Read full story
88 comments
Florida State

Five more restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Florida, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
6 comments
Louisiana State

Five restaurants in Louisiana have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Louisiana is known for a lot of things, especially its great food. The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. They were ranked on their food, service, value, ambiance, and overall quality.

Read full story
8 comments
Maryland State

Five restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Maryland is home to many beautiful things to see and do. It's also home to some amazing restaurants.

Read full story
21 comments
Mississippi State

Five restaurants in Mississippi have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and are looking for some great places to eat, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening several new locations in Georgia

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox5Atlanta and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular fast-food restaurant chain is about to open several new locations in the state of Georgia.

Read full story
32 comments
Massachusetts State

Five restaurants in Massachusetts that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Massachusetts is home to a ton of amazing things to see and do, but it's also home to some amazing restaurants.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Florida offers a wide variety of things to do and see. It also offers a ton of fantastic restaurants to eat at.

Read full story
33 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Five more restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
13 comments
Lexington, KY

Five restaurants in Kentucky that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Kentucky and are looking for some great places to eat, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

Five hotels in Georgia that are considered the best places to stay in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're traveling in Georgia and are looking for a good place to stay, you might want to put the following hotels into your consideration.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Five restaurants in Tennessee that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great place to eat in Tennessee, you may want to put these restaurants into your consideration.

Read full story
18 comments
Massachusetts State

Five restaurants in Massachusetts that have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Massachusetts, you may want to put the following restaurants into your consideration.

Read full story
10 comments
Georgia State

Five restaurants in Georgia that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Georgia is known for its many beautiful cities, like Savannah, but it is also home to some very good restaurants.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Five restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Yelp and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and are looking for some great places to eat, you may want to put the following restaurants into your consideration.

Read full story
59 comments
Ohio State

Five restaurants in Ohio that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Ohio and are looking for a great place to eat, you might want to put these local restaurants into your consideration.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy