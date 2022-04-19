Five restaurants in Arkansas that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great places to eat in Arkansas, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best places to eat in the state. The restaurants were ranked in their food, service, value, ambiance, and overall quality. Here's what some of the top restaurants were.

1. Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom in Little Rock, AR. This Pizzeria is described as a neighborhood gem and offers a fun, casual setting.

"Raduno offers Neapolitan-style pizzas and gourmet soups, salads, and sandwiches for lunch and dinner, as well as an exceptional brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Shrimp & Grits, Biscuits & Gravy, and Chicken.

2. The Grumpy Rabbit in Lonoke, AR. This Contemporary Southern restaurant is a great choice for lunch or special occasions!

"Our vision for The Grumpy Rabbit is to serve both Lonoke residents as well as people from surrounding communities and visitors passing through town," their bio says.

This restaurant ranked very well in its value and food, which makes it a great affordable option.

3. Grotto Wood Fired Grill & Wine Cave in Eureka Springs, AR. This Steakhouse is a great romantic option and has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"This place is a hidden Eureka gem and located in the beautiful downtown district. The original structure was built on solid rock which has had an active spring running constantly. This unique rock formation provides a comfortable romantic setting for a great dining experience," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here are Filet Mignon, Quail Poppers, and Mac & Cheese.

4. P.F. Chang's in Rogers, AR. This Asian restaurant is ranked exceptionally high in its food and service.

"P.F. Chang's is a restaurant concept that honors the 2,000-year-old Asian tradition of wok cooking and believes in making food from scratch every day in every restaurant," their bio says.

5. Tula in Fayetteville, AR. This Mexican restaurant is another great choice for special occasions.

"Tula offers a refined dining experience in Fayetteville’s Downtown District. From street tacos to mole poblano, our flavors stretch across the vast landscape of Mexican cuisine and traditions," their bio says.

Those are five restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Arkansas.

