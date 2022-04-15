Five restaurants in Louisiana have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Louisiana is known for a lot of things, especially its great food. The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. They were ranked on their food, service, value, ambiance, and overall quality.

So, if you're looking for some good places to eat, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

1. Bistro Daisy in New Orleans, LA. This American restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem and is great for special occasions.

"A quaint eatery nestled in the heart of Uptown New Orleans, Bistro Daisy -named for the daughter of owners Anton & Diane Schulte-opened in the summer of 2007. The Restaurant features fresh, seasonal, and often local ingredients prepared in the American bistro-style," their bio says.

Their menu includes seafood, chicken, salads, and more!

2. Bywater Brew Pub in New Orleans, LA. This restaurant offers a casual setting and has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Bywater Brew Pub is a full-scale brewery, bar, and restaurant serving up a unique menu of Vietnamese-Cajun/Creole-Gastropub fare, alongside a dozen taps of house-brewed beers," their bio says.

3. Cristiano Ristorante in Houma, LA. This Italian restaurant has a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"In 2000, Cristiano Ristorante opened its doors in the heart of Houma. Cristiano's, led by Chef Lindsay Mason, specializes in northern Italian cuisine and also provides daily specials focusing on the freshest local ingredients," their website says.

4. Superior Grill BR MidCity in Baton Rouge, LA. This Mexican restaurant ranked very well in its food, service, and ambiance.

"Consistently rated as one of Louisiana’s best Mexican restaurants since 1983, Superior Grill is a landmark in fine quality foods with a festive Mexican atmosphere. We’re famous for our fajitas and margaritas," their bio says.

Their menu includes Quesadillas, Nachos, Chimichangas, and more.

5. Willa Jean in New Orleans, LA. This Southern restaurant is a great affordable choice and is ranked exceptionally high in its food.

"Willa Jean is a southern bakery restaurant that adds a modern and elegant touch to the iconic, southern food we all know and love," their bio says.

Their menu includes sandwiches, soups, salads, and a ton of sweet desserts.

Those are five restaurants that have been ranked as some of the best places to eat in the state of Louisiana.

What do you think about this ranking? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite places to eat in Louisiana? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/best-new-orleans-louisiana-restaurants

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!