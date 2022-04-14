Five restaurants in Maryland that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

The state of Maryland is home to many beautiful things to see and do. It's also home to some amazing restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. So, if you're looking for a great place to eat, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

1. Bas Rouge in Easton, MD. This restaurant offers a notable wine list and is great for special occasions.

"Bas Rouge is a modern European restaurant offering an impeccable integration of fine dining, a world-class wine list, and elegant service," their bio says.

Their menu includes contemporary European and Viennese dishes.

2. Osprey Point Restaurant in Rock Hall, MD. This American restaurant offers a waterfront view along with excellent food.

"We pride ourselves on having a fresh seasonal menu, high-quality ingredients, and a chef that puts care into preparing every meal," their bio says.

Their menu includes seafood, sandwiches, steak, soups, and more.

3. The Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, MD. This restaurant has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website and is ranked very high in its ambiance.

"For over two decades, Antrim 1844's Smokehouse Restaurant has maintained its legacy as a culinary destination with exquisite ingredient-driven cuisine," their bio says.

Their menu offers contemporary French and American cuisine.

4. SoBo Cafe in Baltimore, MD. This restaurant ranked exceptionally high in its food, service, value, and ambiance.

"We pride ourselves on preparing our from-scratch menu with fresh ingredients and a whole lot of flavor. Our cozy, intimate dining room is the perfect setting to enjoy a seasonal dish and a glass of carefully chosen wine or beer," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here are a Chicken Pot Pie, Steak, and Sobo Burger.

5. Dutch Courage in Baltimore, MD. This Bar/Lounge is classified as a neighborhood gem and offers handcrafted cocktails.

"The Dutch Courage kitchen team led by Chef Brian Schmukler has a variety of food for you to enjoy while sipping beverages. From delightful boards of cheese, charcuterie, and tinned seafood to small and large plates, the food at Dutch Courage is always a culinary adventure," their bio says.

Those are five restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Maryland.

What do you think about this ranking? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite places to eat in the state? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/best-baltimore-maryland-restaurants

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!