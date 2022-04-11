A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening several new locations in Georgia

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gevLq_0f5mPCSD00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox5Atlanta and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

A popular fast-food restaurant chain is about to open several new locations in the state of Georgia.

The restaurant is Whataburger and the new restaurants will be opening later this year and in 2023.

The two new locations that will open this year will be located in Kennesaw and Woodstock. According to an article, Whataburger will plan to hire 180 employees at the Kennesaw location.

The several restaurants that will be opened in 2023 will be located in Cumming, Buford, Commerce, Dawsonville, and Athens.

Market Leader for Whataburger Jon Barideaux had this to say in the same article, "The Atlanta area is a great location for Whataburger, and we couldn’t be more pleased to make our entry into the community with our Kennesaw restaurant expected to open this fall..."

"We’ve had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors already, and we’ve already felt every bit of their hospitality," Barideaux went on to say in the article.

If you're not familiar with Whataburger, it is a Texas-based fast food restaurant that specializes in burgers.

Besides burgers, they also serve chicken and fish sandwiches, French fries, onion rings, breakfast sandwiches, and more.

The restaurant was founded in 1950 and has over 800 locations in the United States. 670 of those locations are in Texas.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to a Whataburger restaurant? Are you excited about this restaurant chain coming to Georgia? Will you go to any of these new locations? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/whataburger-opening-multiple-locations-in-georgia

