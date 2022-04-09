Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

The state of Florida offers a wide variety of things to do and see. It also offers a ton of fantastic restaurants to eat at.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. The restaurants were ranked in their food, service, value, ambiance, and overall quality. So, if you're looking for some good places to eat, consider the following restaurants!

1. Bombay Street Kitchen in Orlando, FL. This Indian restaurant has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website and is good for large groups.

"Bombay Street Kitchen brings to you the best of Indian Street Food direct from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and beyond. Transporting you through the smells, tastes, and the spirit of Indian Street Food Culture to an unforgettable dining experience," their bio says.

2. Katya Vineyards in Ocala, FL. This Contemporary American has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website and is great for special occasions.

"Katya Vineyards is North Central Floridas Premier Boutique Winery and Fine Eatery. Family owned and operated, The Katya Family showcases their own handcrafted wines as well as selections from around the world," their bio says.

Their menu includes seafood, Japanese wagyu, soups, salads, and more!

3. Restaurant IRON in Pensacola, FL. This Southern restaurant is ranked very high in its food, service, and ambiance!

"Restaurant IRON serves Southern contemporary cuisine fueled by local vegetables and herbs from the creative minds of true Southerners. We aim to bring together fresh local and regional specialties with the finest flavors and ingredients to deliver a dining experience you won't soon forget," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here are Icebox Nutella Pie, Ribeye Meatloaf, and House Cut Truffle Fires.

4. Whiskey Joe's Pensacola Beach in Pensacola, FL. This restaurant not only provides great food but also beautiful scenic views.

"When you think of Whiskey Joe’s, think of tropical breezes, white sand, cold drinks, delicious food, killer sunsets that complement the breathtaking waterfront views of Pensacola Beach," their bio says.

Their menu includes pizza, fried chicken, nachos, burgers, tacos, sandwiches, and more!

5. Cafe Avanti Restaurant in Miami Beach, FL. This Italian restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem and is great for special occasions.

"Established in 1989, Cafe Avanti is in a league of its own. Fine traditional Italian cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. It's family-owned and operated, and home away from home for Miami Beach locals," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here are Calamari fritti, Veal Parmigiana, and Chicken Parmesan Sliders.

Those are the five restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Florida.

What do you think about this? Have you ever eaten at any of these restaurants? What are your favorite places to eat in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/florida/cities

