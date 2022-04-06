Five restaurants in Tennessee that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Photo found from Unsplash

If you're looking for a great place to eat in Tennessee, you may want to put these restaurants into your consideration.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in Tennessee. The restaurants were ranked in their food, service, ambiance, value, and overall quality. Here's what some of the top restaurants were.

1. The Butter Milk Ranch in Nashville, TN. This Breakfast and Lunch restaurant has some of the best food in Nashville, according to the website.

"We focus on a chef-driven breakfast and lunch menu with a vast cocktail selection curated by our Beverage Director. Up front is a takeout pastry and coffee counter, while the dining room features a more traditional sit-down brunch," their bio says.

Their menu includes pancakes, sandwiches, croissants, omelets, and more!

2. Gourmet and Company in Johnson City, TN. This American restaurant is great for special occasions and has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"A Johnson City tradition since 1989, Gourmet and Company offers a dining experience that is unique to the region. Dinner menu selections run the gamut from traditional fine dining classics to exciting specials including exotic meats and exceedingly fresh seafood," their bio says.

3. Northshore Brasserie in Knoxville, TN. This French restaurant ranked very well in its food and service on the website.

"Northshore Brasserie is a family-owned, full-service restaurant and bar serving French Belgian cuisine in a relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere. Over the last decade, we have become a Knoxville favorite known for hearty delicious food, and outstanding service," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here are Butcher Steak Frites, Trout, and Duck Duo.

4. Public House in Chattanooga, TN. This restaurant is also great for special occasions, says the website.

"Public House plays to the comforts of good, solid food while applying the principles of premium food products to a more casual setting," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here are Fried Chicken Tenders, Shrimp & Grits, and Pimento Cheese.

5. Tsunami in Memphis, TN. This Seafood Restaurant has a terrific 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"The cozy restaurant, adorned with local art and handmade accents, offers a unique bar centerpiece with fine wines and liquors, local draft beers, and daily-rotating specialty cocktails," their bio says.

Those are five restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Tennessee.

