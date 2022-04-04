Five restaurants in Massachusetts that have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

Photo found from Unsplash

If you're looking for some great places to eat in Massachusetts, you may want to put the following restaurants into your consideration.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of the top restaurants were.

1. Brassica Kitchen in Boston, MA. This French American restaurant has a great 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"By day we are Brassica Cafe, serving good coffee, made from scratch pastries & sandwiches.

Evenings Wednesday - Saturday, we are Brassica Kitchen, fermentation forward food & drink with locally sourced and seasonal ingredients," their bio says.

2. Rocco's Cucina & Bar in Boston, MA. This restaurant ranked very high in its food, service, ambiance, and value on the website.

"The North End's hidden gem. Enjoy Authentic Italian food, pizza, burgers, and steak tips grilled to perfection in a cozy friendly atmosphere on the waterfront. Watch your favorite teams playing as you have dinner and cocktails," their bio says.

3. The Black Whale in New Bedford, MA. This Seafood restaurant offers scenic views and is great for special occasions.

"Serves fresh, bold, and innovative food that reflects the history of New Bedford and celebrates the New Bedford fishermen, their catch, and their culture," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here are Clam Chowder and NBMA Scallops.

4. The Aviary Restaurant & Bar in Swansea, MA. This Contemporary American restaurant offers great outdoor dining options and has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the website.

The most popular dishes here are Salmon, Deviled Eggs, and RI Calamari.

5. Joe's Original Kitchen + Bar in Dartmouth, MA. This restaurant has a fantastic 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Our goal is to combine the delicious cuisine of a fine dining restaurant with the comfortable atmosphere of a neighborhood bistro," their bio says.

"Joes' Original menu features global comfort food and guest favorites such as buffalo-Caribbean chicken tenders, cheesesteak egg rolls, grilled meatloaf, mustard crusted chicken, Waldorf salad, and lots more," their bio goes on to say.

Those are the five restaurants that have been ranked as some of the best places to eat in the state of Massachusetts.

