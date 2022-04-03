Five restaurants in Georgia that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

The state of Georgia is known for its many beautiful cities, like Savannah, but it is also home to some very good restaurants.

If you're looking for a bite to eat in Georgia, you may want to put the following restaurants into your consideration.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state, based on food, service, ambiance, value, and quality. Here's what the top restaurants were.

1. Henry's Louisiana Grill in Acworth, GA. This Cajun restaurant has a fantastic 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Our one-of-a-kind restaurant is an award-winning community gathering place with local and national acclaim. We're a down-home restaurant and bar with the best Southern-inspired Louisiana Fusion dishes you've ever had," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here are Henry's Hush Puppies, Shrimp Creole, and Louisiana Shrimp & Grits.

2. La Grotta in Atlanta, GA. This Italian restaurant is also one of the most romantic places to eat in the state, according to the website.

"The menu specializes in Northern Italian cuisine with seasonal changes to reflect the freshness of ingredients with a focus on locally grown produce," their bio says.

3. Wolf Mountain Vineyards in Dahlonega, GA. This Winery offers beautiful scenic views and is good for special occasions, says the website.

"Overlooking the foothills of the Southern Appalachian Mountains, the Winery and Vineyard provides the perfect setting for the enjoyment of our award-winning handcrafted wines, Sunday Brunch, Cafe Lunch, and Gourmet Dinners," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are WMV Duck Burger, Seasonal House Salad, and Howling Wolf Red Wine.

4. Babette's Cafe in Atlanta, GA. This French Cafe ranked very high in food, service, and ambiance on the website.

"Since opening in 1992, Chef/Owner Marla Adams has been devoted to delicious, uncomplicated food and wine, presented in a casual setting," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here are Steamed Mussels, Creme Brûlée, and Romaine and Arugula Salad.

5. Farmed Kitchen and Bar in Tucker, GA. This American restaurant also has a stellar 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"At Farmed Kitchen and Bar, we offer a simplistic approach to modern cooking. Guest(s) will enjoy a wide range of modern food styles in our open kitchen and bar," their bio says.

The most popular dishes are Lobster, Pan Seared Scallops, and Blackened Black Bass.

Those are the five restaurants that are considered the best places to eat in the state of Georgia.

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/best-atlanta-georgia-restaurants

