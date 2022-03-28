Whitefish, MT

Five restaurants in Montana that are considered the best places to eat in the state

Joe Mertens

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for a place to eat in Montana, you might want to put these restaurants into consideration.

On the website OpenTable, they released a list of the best overall restaurants in Montana. They were ranked in food, service, value, ambiance, and quality. Here's what the top five were.

1. Saketome Sushi in Missoula, MT. This restaurant ranked exceptionally high in food, service, and ambiance on the website.

"Sustainability and creativity have always been at the top of SakeTome’s priorities, and in the seafood business, a reverence for the ocean is of utmost importance," their bio says.

2. The Patio at Rattlesnake Market in Missoula, MT. This Bistro offers great outdoor dining, according to the website.

"Boasting great coffee, locally created baked goods, thoughtfully prepared food made from scratch, and an extensive selection of craft beer and hand-selected wines for you to take home, The Patio at Rattlesnake Market is your neighborhood destination," their bio says.

3. Olive B's in Big Sky, MT. This restaurant has a stellar 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Continental offerings include roast duck, Asian calamari, French onion soup, fresh fish, seafood, steak, and game. Noteworthy wine list, crafted cocktails. Unrivaled views of lone mountain," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here include Wild Game Bolognese, Classic French Onion, and Beef Tenderloin.

4. Tupelo Grille in Whitefish, MT. This restaurant ranked high in food, service, and ambiance. It's also supposed to be very romantic, according to the restaurant.

"Tupelo Grille is located in the heart of downtown Whitefish, Montana. Established in 1995, we have earned a reputation of being one of the best restaurants in Northwest Montana – a place to gather with friends and family for any occasion," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here include Low Country Shrimp & Grits, Elk Meatloaf Sliders, and 8oz Steak.

5. Beargrass Bistro in Lakeside, MT. This restaurant is great for special occasions, says the website.

"We're big believers in what we eat matters, which is why we make everything from scratch daily and use locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible," their bio says.

Those are the five restaurants in Montana that are considered as some of the best places to eat in the state.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite restaurants in Montana? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/best-montana-restaurants

