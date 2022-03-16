Las Vegas, NV

Four restaurants in Nevada have been ranked as the best places to eat in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Mc7c_0egwwR9A00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

The restaurant reservation website OpenTable recently released its list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States. Four of those restaurants are in the state of Nevada.

The restaurants were ranked in food, service, ambiance, value, and overall quality.

So, if you're looking for a great night out, you might want to add the following restaurants to your list if you live in the state.

1. Elia Authentic Greek Taverna in Las Vegas, NV. This Greek restaurant has a stellar 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Authentic Greek restaurant serving the best dishes in the Las Vegas area," their bio says on the website.

The most popular dishes here include Grilled Octopus, Greek Sage Tea, and Chicken Souvlaki.

2. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in Las Vegas, NV. This restaurant is great for special occasions, according to the website.

"Joe's features an extensive selection of seafood, flown in fresh daily, to complement the world's finest Florida Stone Crab claws. Joe's also features signature prime steaks, hand-carved by master butchers such as the 24 oz. Bone-In Rib Eye, or Bone-in Filet Mignon," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here include Seafood Pasta, King Crab, and Steak Tartare.

3. La Strega in Spring Valley, NV. This restaurant has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Translating to “witch” in Italian, La Strega’s sophisticated yet playful atmosphere bewitchingly transports guests to Italy the moment they step in the door," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here include Braised Rabbit, Peruvian Bay Scallops, and Rigatoni Bolognese.

4. Partage in Las Vegas, NV. This French restaurant has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating.

"Come try our unique 5, 7, and 9-course surprise tasting menus only made with seasonal ingredients. You can also add to your tasting menu our signature foie gras and our oxtail Croque monsieur," their bio says.

Those are the four restaurants in Nevada that have been ranked as some of the best restaurants in the United States.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? Will you go to them now? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/lists/top-100-2021

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# food# nevada# travel# 2022

Comments / 11

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
5985 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Hilton Head Island, SC

Five attractions in South Carolina have been ranked as the best places to visit in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for something to do in South Carolina, TripAdvisor has some fantastic suggestions for you.

Read full story
3 comments

Five restaurants in West Virginia have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great night out and want to eat somewhere nice, you might want to add the following restaurants to your list if you live in West Virginia.

Read full story
3 comments
Kentucky State

A popular West Coast fast food restaurant is coming to Kentucky soon

A popular fast-food restaurant from the West Coast is going to be coming to Kentucky soon. The restaurant is Jack in the Box and it will be opening up two locations in Louisville, KY. At this time, an official date hasn't been set for the restaurants to open.

Read full story
28 comments
Virginia State

Four restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the United States for 2022

Disclaimer: This information was gathered from the OpenTable website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes, local communities, or people with an interest in the subject. This is not spam.

Read full story
12 comments
Ohio State

Four restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Yelp and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, Yelp released its list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States. Four of the restaurants are in the state of Ohio.

Read full story
27 comments
Illinois State

Five restaurants in Illinois have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state for 2022

Disclaimer: This information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. This is not spam. Recently, on OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, they released a list of the best restaurants in the state of Illinois for 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Five restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, recently released its list of some of the best restaurants in the state of Minnesota. The top restaurants that made the list were ranked in food, service, value, ambiance, and overall quality. Here's what some of the top restaurants were.

Read full story
10 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five restaurants in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the best places to eat in the United States

Recently, Yelp released its list of the top 100 restaurants to eat at in the United States. Five restaurants from Pennsylvania made the list. Here's what they are. 1. The Bakeshop on 20th in Pittsburgh, PA. This bakery landed at number 20 on Yelp's list.

Read full story
29 comments
Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

The restaurant reservation website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants to eat at in the state of Wisconsin. The restaurants were ranked on food, service, value, ambiance, and overall quality. Here's what some of the top restaurants were.

Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

Five restaurants in Georgia have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

On OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, there is a list of the top 10 restaurants throughout the state of Georgia. The restaurants were ranked in food, value, service, ambiance, and overall quality. Here's what the top 5 restaurants were.

Read full story
25 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Three restaurants in Missouri have been ranked as the best places to get pasta in the United States

Recently, Food Network released its list of the top 98 restaurants to order pasta at in the United States. Three of those restaurants are in the state of Missouri. Here's what they are.

Read full story
5 comments
Virginia State

These five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, recently released its list of the best restaurants to eat at in the state of Virginia. These restaurants ranked best in food, service, value, ambiance, and overall quality. Here's what they are.

Read full story
9 comments

A popular Mexican restaurant chain is coming to North Carolina soon

In North Carolina, a popular Mexican restaurant chain will be opening up multiple locations in the near future. The restaurant is called Del Taco, and it is the nation's second-largest Mexican fast-food chain. After signing a deal with Ram Restaurants, Del Taco will be opening up five locations in North Carolina.

Read full story
17 comments
Thomasville, GA

A popular chicken restaurant has opened in Georgia this week

This past week, on February 23rd, a popular chicken restaurant opened up in Thomasville, GA. The restaurant is called Guthrie's and its menu is based around chicken fingers. "Our first chicken finger only restaurant was established in Auburn, Alabama in 1982. We are considered to be the pioneers of the fried chicken finger only restaurants. This new concept laid the foundation for a new market in the chicken segment of the restaurant industry," their website says.

Read full story
3 comments
Hilton Head Island, SC

Five restaurants in South Carolina have been ranked as the best places to eat at in the entire state

OpenTable, the restaurant reservation website made its list of the best overall restaurants to eat at in the state of South Carolina. Here's what they are. 1. Core 450 in Travelers Rest, SC. This restaurant serves contemporary American food in a setting that is great for outdoor dining.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Eleven restaurants in California have been ranked as some of the most romantic places to eat at in the United States

Recently, the restaurant reservation website OpenTable released its list of the most romantic places to eat at in the United States. Eleven restaurants in the state of California made the list. Here's what they are.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy