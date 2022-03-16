Four restaurants in Nevada have been ranked as the best places to eat in the United States

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

The restaurant reservation website OpenTable recently released its list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States. Four of those restaurants are in the state of Nevada.

The restaurants were ranked in food, service, ambiance, value, and overall quality.

So, if you're looking for a great night out, you might want to add the following restaurants to your list if you live in the state.

1. Elia Authentic Greek Taverna in Las Vegas, NV. This Greek restaurant has a stellar 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Authentic Greek restaurant serving the best dishes in the Las Vegas area," their bio says on the website.

The most popular dishes here include Grilled Octopus, Greek Sage Tea, and Chicken Souvlaki.

2. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in Las Vegas, NV. This restaurant is great for special occasions, according to the website.

"Joe's features an extensive selection of seafood, flown in fresh daily, to complement the world's finest Florida Stone Crab claws. Joe's also features signature prime steaks, hand-carved by master butchers such as the 24 oz. Bone-In Rib Eye, or Bone-in Filet Mignon," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here include Seafood Pasta, King Crab, and Steak Tartare.

3. La Strega in Spring Valley, NV. This restaurant has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Translating to “witch” in Italian, La Strega’s sophisticated yet playful atmosphere bewitchingly transports guests to Italy the moment they step in the door," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here include Braised Rabbit, Peruvian Bay Scallops, and Rigatoni Bolognese.

4. Partage in Las Vegas, NV. This French restaurant has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating.

"Come try our unique 5, 7, and 9-course surprise tasting menus only made with seasonal ingredients. You can also add to your tasting menu our signature foie gras and our oxtail Croque monsieur," their bio says.

Those are the four restaurants in Nevada that have been ranked as some of the best restaurants in the United States.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? Will you go to them now? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/lists/top-100-2021

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!