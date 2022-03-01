A popular Mexican restaurant chain is coming to North Carolina soon

In North Carolina, a popular Mexican restaurant chain will be opening up multiple locations in the near future.

The restaurant is called Del Taco, and it is the nation's second-largest Mexican fast-food chain. After signing a deal with Ram Restaurants, Del Taco will be opening up five locations in North Carolina.

The locations are set to be in the Raleigh/Durham area and it is not currently known when exactly the restaurants will be opening.

Jeff Little, a Senior Vice President of development, had this to say in an article, “The Ram team has demonstrated a strong dedication to providing top-notch customer service and the quality of fresh, delicious food we want to serve, which aligns perfectly with our beliefs at Del Taco..."

Their menu includes both Mexican and American items, such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, salads, burgers, fries, and desserts.

Del Taco has established many locations on the west coast of the United States and is just starting to expand its chain on the east coast.

“We’ve set our sights on continuing to expand Del Taco’s presence throughout the broader Southeast region for several years now and are thrilled with the progress made against that goal through the signing of new talented franchisees,” Jeff Little says in the article.

Del Taco has opened almost 600 locations in the United States since its creation in the 1960s. Roughly 366 of them can be found in the state of California.

“We are very happy to partner with the team to bring Del Taco to the residents of North Carolina," Little goes on to say in the article.

