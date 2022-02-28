A popular chicken restaurant has opened in Georgia this week

Photo found from Unsplash

This past week, on February 23rd, a popular chicken restaurant opened up in Thomasville, GA.

The restaurant is called Guthrie's and its menu is based around chicken fingers.

"Our first chicken finger only restaurant was established in Auburn, Alabama in 1982. We are considered to be the pioneers of the fried chicken finger only restaurants. This new concept laid the foundation for a new market in the chicken segment of the restaurant industry," their website says.

Guthrie's website talks about the "Guthrie Way," which is Fresh, Hot, and Fast.

Joe Kelly Guthrie, the CEO of Guthrie's Franchising Inc., had this to say in an article, “The past few years have been like no other and in light of everything we’ve gone through as a community, we are so excited to offer Thomasville residents, families and visitors a chance to experience the absolute best chicken fingers in the world..."

Guthrie's has locations in states such as Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi, and other regions of Georgia.

“There is something simple, something quintessential about Guthrie’s golden fried chicken fingers that everyone can relate to – it’s very strong and powerful,” Guthrie goes on to say in the article.

"We’re excited to introduce our newest restaurant format to Thomasville and the surrounding community. We know they’re going to love the freshness and speed of service that families and friends have come to enjoy for generations," Guthrie says.

