Two restaurants in Georgia have been ranked as some of the best places to eat at in the United States

Photo found from Unsplash

The restaurant reservation website OpenTable released its list of some of the best places to eat at in the United States.

Two restaurants in the state of Georgia made the list. Here's what they are.

1. Blue Ridge Grill in Atlanta. The restaurant has a stellar 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

"Blue Ridge Grill is an American Grill in a mountain lodge setting - specializing in fresh seafood and prime hickory-grilled steaks, with a focus on local farm-to-table ingredients and an award winning wine cellar," their bio says on the OpenTable website.

Their most popular dishes include Crab Cake, Lobster BLT, and Beet Salad.

2. La Grotta Ristorante Italiano in Atlanta. This restaurant also has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating.

"Serving the finest in Northern & Regional Italian Cuisine, La Grotta offers old world charm and friendly, first class service and is located in the heart of Buckhead. A local favorite since 1978, La Grotta has received Best of Atlanta Award from Atlanta magazine since the mid 1980’s, prestigious DiRONA and AAA Four Diamond Awards since the early 90's," their bio says.

"The menu specializes in Northern Italian cuisine with seasonal changes to reflect freshness of ingredients with a focus on locally grown produce," their bio goes on to say.

Those are the two restaurants in Georgia that have been ranked as some of the best places to eat at in the United States.

So, what do you think about this? Have you been to either of these restaurants? Will you go to them now? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/r/blue-ridge-grill-atlanta?corrid=e2e3bd9d-fe20-4232-8a16-7122f139487e&avt=eyJ2IjoyLCJtIjowLCJwIjowLCJzIjowLCJuIjowfQ&p=2&sd=2022-02-23T19%3A00%3A00

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!