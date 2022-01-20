Extreme weather conditions expected in south Texas tomorrow

Photo found from Unsplash

People in southern Texas should prepare for extreme weather conditions tomorrow according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Starting at 9 PM tonight and lasting until noon on Friday, there will be a Winter Storm Warning affecting the cities of Laredo, Corpus Christi, Cotulla, Three Rivers, Rio Grande City, Fulton, Freer, Alice, Zapata, and Refugio.

The NWS expects that there will be freezing rain and sleet that will create slippery conditions on the roads. Some snow is expected but accumulations should be under 1 inch.

For south-central Texas, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 6 AM on Friday. The cities affected include Del Rio, Burnet, Austin, Hondo, Georgetown, Crystal City, La Grange, and San Marcos.

"Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on elevated bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways. The hazardous conditions may impact both the morning or evening commute," the NWS said in a statement.

"Mixed precipitation expected. Minor sleet/snow accumulations on grassy areas, and ice accumulations up to a few hundredths of an inch on mainly elevated, exposed surfaces. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph with wind chills in the teens and 20s," the statement went on to say.

"A Freeze Warning is in effect from tonight through Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing for 10 to 14 hours with lows in the lower 30s. Northerly winds will make these temperatures feel even colder," the NWS says.

The NWS advises that caution be taken when driving tomorrow as the sleet/rain/snow will cause slippery conditions.

For more information, click the following link to go to the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov/crp/

