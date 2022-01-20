Extreme weather conditions expected in south Texas tomorrow

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlZGn_0dr1wJNc00
Photo found fromUnsplash

People in southern Texas should prepare for extreme weather conditions tomorrow according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Starting at 9 PM tonight and lasting until noon on Friday, there will be a Winter Storm Warning affecting the cities of Laredo, Corpus Christi, Cotulla, Three Rivers, Rio Grande City, Fulton, Freer, Alice, Zapata, and Refugio.

The NWS expects that there will be freezing rain and sleet that will create slippery conditions on the roads. Some snow is expected but accumulations should be under 1 inch.

For south-central Texas, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 6 AM on Friday. The cities affected include Del Rio, Burnet, Austin, Hondo, Georgetown, Crystal City, La Grange, and San Marcos.

"Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on elevated bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways. The hazardous conditions may impact both the morning or evening commute," the NWS said in a statement.

"Mixed precipitation expected. Minor sleet/snow accumulations on grassy areas, and ice accumulations up to a few hundredths of an inch on mainly elevated, exposed surfaces. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph with wind chills in the teens and 20s," the statement went on to say.

"A Freeze Warning is in effect from tonight through Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing for 10 to 14 hours with lows in the lower 30s. Northerly winds will make these temperatures feel even colder," the NWS says.

The NWS advises that caution be taken when driving tomorrow as the sleet/rain/snow will cause slippery conditions.

For more information, click the following link to go to the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov/crp/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# extreme weather# texas# local# freezing conditions

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
2342 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Gas prices in the United States could rise as high as $4 per gallon in 2022.

In 2022, the price of gas in the United States may be headed towards an ugly rise. In an article, it was reported that analysts for Goldman Sachs, a financial services company, said that oil could jump to over $10 to $100 a barrel later in the year and into 2023.

Read full story
314 comments

Labor shortage poses a threat to the United States. What can we do to stop it?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, people have been quitting their jobs at an almost record-high rate. Businesses are having a hard time filling in open positions and keeping them filled. What are some of the reasons behind this labor shortage? What can we do to stop it? Let's discuss.

Read full story

More extreme winter weather conditions expected in North Carolina tonight

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects more snow and extreme winter weather conditions in North Carolina tonight. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 AM on Saturday. The cities affected by the warning include Oak City, Bethel, Plymouth, Jamesville, Columbia, Williamston, Greenville, and Rocky Mount.

Read full story
8 comments
Washington State

The Governor of Washington is set to give over $600 million to help fight climate change

Governor of Washington Jay Inslee is prepared to ramp up his administration's response to climate change, according to an article from KOMO News. Gov. Inslee recently proposed a plan that would have him spend approximately $626 million to help fight climate change. The money would be spent to help reduce carbon emissions from buildings and invest in clean energy for transportation.

Read full story
3 comments
Coeur D'alene, ID

This small city in northern Idaho is a must-visit for people who love to travel

In the northern region of Idaho, there is a small city that people who love to travel should put on their visit list. The city is called Coeur d'Alene, which is pronounced core-da-lane.

Read full story
55 comments

NFL Super Bowl Odds: Green Bay Packers remain the favorite to win it all

The NFL playoffs have finally started and some fans have already been disappointed. This past weekend the Wild Card round kicked off with the Raiders vs. Bengals, Patriots vs. Bills, Eagles vs. Buccaneers, 49ers vs. Cowboys, and Steelers vs. Chiefs.

Read full story
10 comments

An underwater volcano has erupted, causing potential Tsunami for the West Coast of the United States

In an article for The New York Times, it was revealed that an underwater volcano near the island nation of Tonga erupted, which triggered tsunami warnings across the west coast of the United States.

Read full story
308 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee gets $300 million to help improve its bridges

The U.S. Department of Transportation has launched a bridge replacement program as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Tennessee is getting more than $300 million to improve the condition of bridges and highways throughout the state.

Read full story
2 comments

Huge winter storm with over 10 inches of snow to hit South Carolina this weekend

People in South Carolina should prepare for a huge snowstorm this weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Most of the state will be affected by a Winter Storm Warning, Ice Storm Warning, and a Winter Weather Advisory, the NWS says.

Read full story
58 comments

Hazardous weather conditions are sweeping across the Central and Eastern United States this weekend

The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory in several states today, covering portions of the Central and Eastern United States.

Read full story
2 comments

Dangerous travel conditions expected in North Dakota as snowstorm moves in

The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced that a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the state of North Dakota tonight. The Winter Storm Warning will start at 6 PM and end at 9 PM CST on Friday. The eastern part of the state will be affected by the Warning, while the western side will be affected by a Winter Weather Advisory says the NWS.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Up to 10 inches of snow expected in Minnesota on Friday as storm moves in

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of western Minnesota from midnight tonight until midnight on Friday says the National Weather Service (NWS). "Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour possible," the NWS said in a statement.

Read full story
Iowa State

The State of Iowa could be hit with a huge snow storm this week

The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced that a Winter Storm Watch has been put into effect for parts of Iowa. The Winter Storm is scheduled to impact most of the state on Friday morning and last until late Friday night, the NWS reports.

Read full story
6 comments

Experts warn that eating processed meats could lead to heart disease

Food. It's something we all need. But some foods could be doing more harm for us than good. Nutritionist Keri Glassman and M.D. Jason Sayanlar both have a list of foods that they think you should avoid.

Read full story
83 comments
Maine State

Dangerously cold weather expected in Maine tomorrow

Dangerously cold weather is expected across the state of Maine today and tomorrow reports the National Weather Service (NWS). A Wind Chill Warning and Wind Chill Advisory are in effect for much of the state. The Wind Chill Warning will start at 10 PM tonight to noon EST on Tuesday. The Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 2 AM on Tuesday to 10 AM later that morning, says the NWS.

Read full story
2 comments
Brown County, WI

WR Davante Adams breaks a Green Bay Packers record during game against the Lions

During the final game of the NFL regular season, Green Bay Packers wide receiver (WR) Davante Adams broke a team record during the 1st quarter. The record in question is most receiving yards in a single season. The previous record-holder was Jordy Nelson, who had 1,519 receiving yards in 2014.

Read full story
1 comments

What to do if your car won't start during the cold weather

As Winter marches on and the cold weather continues to punish us, it can be easy to forget that the winter weather affects our vehicles too. It can be particularly harmful to the engine and it's not uncommon for cars to have trouble starting during this time of year. Here are some things you can do to prevent this from happening.

Read full story
171 comments
Marshfield, WI

This bar and grill is one of best places to eat in Marshfield, WI

If you find yourself in the central Wisconsin area and happen to drive through a town called Marshfield, there's a bar and grill restaurant that you should definitely try. The restaurant is called The Lumberyard and it's connected to the Woodfield Inn & Suites Hotel on Highway 97.

Read full story
4 comments
Montana State

Huge winter storm expected to hit most of Montana tonight and tomorrow

The state of Montana should prepare itself as a huge snowstorm is set to begin today and last until late tomorrow in some regions, reports the National Weather Service (NWS). A Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Chill Warning, and Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for different parts of the state, says the NWS.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy