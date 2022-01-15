Huge winter storm with over 10 inches of snow to hit South Carolina this weekend

Photo found from Jessica Fadel/Unsplash

People in South Carolina should prepare for a huge snowstorm this weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Most of the state will be affected by a Winter Storm Warning, Ice Storm Warning, and a Winter Weather Advisory, the NWS says.

The northern part of the state will be affected by the Winter Storm Warning. The Warning is set to start at 6 PM this evening and stay in effect until 8 AM EST on Monday, the NWS reports.

Cities affected by the Winter Storm Warning include Anderson, Spartanburg, Ashford, Brevard, Faust, Burnsville, and Bryson City.

"Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected across the mountain valleys and extreme northeast Georgia, with 8 to 12 inches along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment, and 12 to 20 inches at elevations above 4000 feet. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are also possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph," the NWS said in a statement.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," the statement went on to say.

The central portion of the state will be affected by an Ice Storm Warning. This Warning will go into effect at midnight tonight and last until 1 AM EST on Monday, the NWS reports.

Cities affected by the Ice Storm Warning include Camden, Lugoff, Newberry, Elgin, and Lancaster.

"Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch with minor snow and sleet accumulations also possible. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph," the NWS said in a separate statement.

"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Additionally, strong wind gusts Sunday morning may put additional strain on trees and powerlines," the NWS also said.

Areas affected by the Winter Weather Advisory include Seven Oaks, Columbia, Lexington, and Sumter. The advisory will stay in effect until 4 PM EST on Sunday. There will be little snow in these areas but roads are expected to be very slippery the NWS says.

The NWS advises that extra caution be taken when traveling. Drive slower than usual and allow for more space between the vehicles ahead of you and behind you. If you must travel, be sure to pack these things in case of an emergency:

Food

Water

Blankets

Tire chains

Flashlights

Maps

Windshield scraper

Shovel

Fully charged phone

For more information, and to keep track of the storm as it progresses, click the following link to go to the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov/cae/

