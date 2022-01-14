Hazardous weather conditions are sweeping across the Central and Eastern United States this weekend

Photo found from Joy Real/Unsplash

The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory in several states today, covering portions of the Central and Eastern United States.

The states affected include Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maryland, and Maine, according to the NWS.

Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Kansas are affected by a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory.

"Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph," the NWS said in a statement.

"Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute," the statement went on to say.

States affected by a Winter Storm Watch include Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

"Heavy snow possible. Snow may change over to freezing rain during the afternoon Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible," the NWS said in a statement regarding areas affected by the Winter Storm Watch.

States affected by a Wind Chill Warning and Advisory include New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Maryland, and Rhode Island.

"Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 25 below to 40 below zero," the NWS said. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin within 10 minutes, according to the NWS.

The NWS advises that extreme caution be taken when traveling in an area affected by hazardous weather conditions. Drive slower than usual and allow for more space in between the vehicles in front of you and behind you.

If you must travel, make sure you have emergency items packed:

Food

Water

Blankets

Shovel

Tire chains

Windshield scraper

Maps

Flashlights

Fully charged phone

The NWS says that much of the hazardous weather will last into the weekend, so be sure to keep safe.

For more information, and to keep track of the storm as it progresses, click the following link to go to the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov

