The State of Iowa could be hit with a huge snow storm this week

Photo found from Unsplash

The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced that a Winter Storm Watch has been put into effect for parts of Iowa.

The Winter Storm is scheduled to impact most of the state on Friday morning and last until late Friday night, the NWS reports.

"A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night. The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow," the NWS said in a statement.

Cities affected by the storm include Des Moines, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Denison, Atlantic, Marshalltown, and Lamoni. The central part of the state is expected to be hit with the worst of the storm.

The NWS expects there to be around 4 to 8 inches of snow along with the high winds. Travel is expected to be hazardous. Blowing snow could reduce visibility while you are driving.

The NWS advises that caution be taken when driving while the storm lasts. Be sure to drive slower than usual and allow for more space in between the vehicles ahead of you and behind you.

If you must travel, make sure you have food, water, warm clothes, a flashlight, and a charged phone with you in case of an emergency.

For more information, and to keep track of the storm as it progresses, you can click the following link to go to the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov/dmx/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!