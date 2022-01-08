What to do if your car won't start during the cold weather

Photo found from Unsplash

As Winter marches on and the cold weather continues to punish us, it can be easy to forget that the winter weather affects our vehicles too.

It can be particularly harmful to the engine and it's not uncommon for cars to have trouble starting during this time of year. Here are some things you can do to prevent this from happening.

Firstly, if you can keep your vehicle in a garage, you should probably do that. Regardless of if the garage is heated or not, it's still better than being out in the cold. Since a garage isn't something everyone has access to, it's wise to go out and start your car every now and then to allow it to warm up.

If you go out to your car and it won't start, there are a couple of things you can try. One option is to "cycle" the key. The idea here is to make sure your radio, heater, and headlights are all switched off. This is so all the energy goes to your battery and engine. Then, you'll insert the key into the ignition and turn it from "off" to "start" roughly ten times. This is called "cycling the key" and doing it is supposed to help heat up your battery and starter.

If that doesn't work, feel free to wait a minute and try again. If it still doesn't work, move on to the next option.

The next option is to jumpstart your battery. Make sure you have jumper cables and someone to help you out. If this doesn't work, you may need to call for professional help.

So, have you experienced car trouble during extremely cold weather? Do you have any methods for preventing it? Comment below and let me know!

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!