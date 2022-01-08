What to do if your car won't start during the cold weather

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oB6BY_0dgRFnCD00
Photo found fromUnsplash

As Winter marches on and the cold weather continues to punish us, it can be easy to forget that the winter weather affects our vehicles too.

It can be particularly harmful to the engine and it's not uncommon for cars to have trouble starting during this time of year. Here are some things you can do to prevent this from happening.

Firstly, if you can keep your vehicle in a garage, you should probably do that. Regardless of if the garage is heated or not, it's still better than being out in the cold. Since a garage isn't something everyone has access to, it's wise to go out and start your car every now and then to allow it to warm up.

If you go out to your car and it won't start, there are a couple of things you can try. One option is to "cycle" the key. The idea here is to make sure your radio, heater, and headlights are all switched off. This is so all the energy goes to your battery and engine. Then, you'll insert the key into the ignition and turn it from "off" to "start" roughly ten times. This is called "cycling the key" and doing it is supposed to help heat up your battery and starter.

If that doesn't work, feel free to wait a minute and try again. If it still doesn't work, move on to the next option.

The next option is to jumpstart your battery. Make sure you have jumper cables and someone to help you out. If this doesn't work, you may need to call for professional help.

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://www.tiresplus.com/blog/maintenance/car-wont-start-cold-weather/

So, have you experienced car trouble during extremely cold weather? Do you have any methods for preventing it? Comment below and let me know!

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vehicle problems# cold weather# tips# local

Comments / 141

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
1057 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Iowa State

The State of Iowa could be hit with a huge snow storm this week

The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced that a Winter Storm Watch has been put into effect for parts of Iowa. The Winter Storm is scheduled to impact most of the state on Friday morning and last until late Friday night, the NWS reports.

Read full story
5 comments

Experts warn that eating processed meats could lead to heart disease

Food. It's something we all need. But some foods could be doing more harm for us than good. Nutritionist Keri Glassman and M.D. Jason Sayanlar both have a list of foods that they think you should avoid.

Read full story
26 comments
Maine State

Dangerously cold weather expected in Maine tomorrow

Dangerously cold weather is expected across the state of Maine today and tomorrow reports the National Weather Service (NWS). A Wind Chill Warning and Wind Chill Advisory are in effect for much of the state. The Wind Chill Warning will start at 10 PM tonight to noon EST on Tuesday. The Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 2 AM on Tuesday to 10 AM later that morning, says the NWS.

Read full story
2 comments
Brown County, WI

WR Davante Adams breaks a Green Bay Packers record during game against the Lions

During the final game of the NFL regular season, Green Bay Packers wide receiver (WR) Davante Adams broke a team record during the 1st quarter. The record in question is most receiving yards in a single season. The previous record-holder was Jordy Nelson, who had 1,519 receiving yards in 2014.

Read full story
1 comments
Marshfield, WI

This bar and grill is one of best places to eat in Marshfield, WI

If you find yourself in the central Wisconsin area and happen to drive through a town called Marshfield, there's a bar and grill restaurant that you should definitely try. The restaurant is called The Lumberyard and it's connected to the Woodfield Inn & Suites Hotel on Highway 97.

Read full story
4 comments
Montana State

Huge winter storm expected to hit most of Montana tonight and tomorrow

The state of Montana should prepare itself as a huge snowstorm is set to begin today and last until late tomorrow in some regions, reports the National Weather Service (NWS). A Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Chill Warning, and Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for different parts of the state, says the NWS.

Read full story
7 comments
Michigan State

Up to 10 inches of snow expected in parts of Michigan today

The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported that a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the western side of Michigan today. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 AM EST on Thursday. 4 to 10 inches of snow are expected with winds as high as 45 miles per hour.

Read full story
4 comments
Wisconsin State

A Winter Weather Advisory and Storm Warning will cover the entire state of Wisconsin today

A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning will cover the entire state of Wisconsin today, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The Winter Storm Warning is only in effect for a small portion of northern Wisconsin, while the rest of the state is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Read full story
5 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Meteor allegedly hits the Pittsburgh region, creates a loud 'booming' sound

This past Saturday morning, a loud, unexplainable booming sound could be heard throughout the Pittsburgh region. Tons of people reported hearing the noise and feeling their homes shaking or hearing their windows rattling.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

Tornadoes, thunderstorms, and flooding expected in Kentucky today

In several different parts of the state of Kentucky today, there is a Tornado Warning, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, and a Flash Flood Warning according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Read full story
4 comments
Minnesota State

Dangerous freezing conditions will cover most of Minnesota today

The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced today that there will be a Wind Chill Advisory and Wind Chill Warning across the state of Minnesota. The Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until noon on Saturday and most of the eastern and northern parts of the state will be affected.

Read full story
2 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield has received death threats over his recent performance

This season, the Cleveland Browns currently hold a 7-8 record and their playoff hopes are dwindling fast. Their season has been, to say the least, disappointing. Especially after the Browns finished 11-5 last year and managed to get into the playoffs.

Read full story
2 comments
Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers says Wisconsin is ready to take on future Covid-19 surges

Recently, Governor Tony Evers sat down with TMJ4 News and talked about the possibility of an upcoming wave of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. When asked if the state was prepared for a surge with Omicron, Evers had this to say: "Well, I think yes, the answer is yes. We've worked with our good folks at the county levels and the municipal levels for the whole time, and I know they're ready and able to take it on."

Read full story
4 comments
Minnesota State

Up to 11 inches of snow expected in parts of Minnesota today

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern, central, and western regions of Minnesota today. The warning will be in effect from 6 PM this evening until 6 PM on Monday. The affected areas include Northern Cook and Lake, Morrison, Todd, Mille Lacs, Southern Cook and Southern Lake Counties, and the cities of Silver Bay, Two Harbors, Isabella, Brainerd, Princeton, and Grand Marais.

Read full story
22 comments
Oregon State

Huge snow storm to hit most of Oregon over Christmas weekend

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the state of Oregon today and will stay in effect until 10 AM on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The most affected areas will be in the western part of the state. The NWS has stated that Douglas County and Jackson County will be affected as will the cities of Steamboat, Toketee Falls, Grants Pass, Howard Prairie, Siskiyou Summit, Ashland, and Medford.

Read full story
23 comments
Brown County, WI

NFL MVP race heats up, could Aaron Rodgers win back-to-back years?

Photo of Aaron Rodgers found fromwallpaperflare.com. As the NFL regular season nears its end, the MVP race has started to heat up. Arguably, the top 3 candidates right now are Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Jonathan Taylor.

Read full story
Shasta County, CA

Northern California can expect a huge snow storm this week

Northern California can expect several huge snowstorms this week, as announced by the National Weather Service (NWS). The toughest days to travel will be Wednesday to Sunday, according to the NWS. Hazardous mountain travel is expected on Wednesday and will get worse on Thursday all the way through the Christmas weekend.

Read full story
Montana State

Snow storm and freezing rain expected in Montana tonight

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects a heavy snowstorm to hit several parts of Montana tonight with a mix of some freezing rain. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys along with most of west-central Montana and will stay in effect until 5 AM on Monday.

Read full story
16 comments
Wisconsin State

Several Wisconsin school districts are on high alert due to a concerning TikTok challenge

Recently, several Wisconsin school districts announced that they have become aware of a potentially dangerous trend on the social media platform TikTok. The trend seems to encourage students to threaten gun violence at their schools. An article from patch.com says the Waukesha School District and Menomonee Falls school districts have released statements saying they don't believe the threat to be credible but have been in touch with the local police departments.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy