This bar and grill is one of best places to eat in Marshfield, WI

If you find yourself in the central Wisconsin area and happen to drive through a town called Marshfield, there's a bar and grill restaurant that you should definitely try.

The restaurant is called The Lumberyard and it's connected to the Woodfield Inn & Suites Hotel on Highway 97.

Once inside, you'll find TVs all along the bar, as well as in the corners of the dining area. The TVs are a welcome addition, especially if you're a sports fan.

The staff is always friendly and the food comes out quick most of the time. The menu offers a wide variety of things to choose from, like sandwiches, wraps, soups, burgers, pasta, steak, fish, wings, and more. Plus, most items can be prepared gluten-free, if you care about that sort of thing.

Breakfast is only served on Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30 to 11:30 AM, according to their website. Fish Fry is every Friday from 10:30 AM to 10 PM.

As an appetizer, the cheese curds here are better than anywhere else in central Wisconsin. The beef shoulder tender steak and the cod are delicious as well. Their menu includes some unique items, such as the Hangover Burger, which includes a Hereford patty topped with American cheese, hash browns, a fried egg, and Monterey jack cheese sauce.

Overall, The Lumberyard offers great food, friendly staff, entertainment, and is one of the best places to eat in the Marshfield area.

You can click the following link to go to The Lumberyard's website and take a look at their menu and interior: http://www.lumberyardbarandgrill.com

