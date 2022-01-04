A Winter Weather Advisory and Storm Warning will cover the entire state of Wisconsin today

Photo found from Unsplash

A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning will cover the entire state of Wisconsin today, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The Winter Storm Warning is only in effect for a small portion of northern Wisconsin, while the rest of the state is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

The cities of Ashland, Eagle River, and Lac Du Flambeau are affected by the Winter Storm Warning. The Warning is in effect until 6 PM on Wednesday and 5 to 8 inches of snow are expected, says the NWS.

"Travel could become difficult. Blowing and drifting snow could reduce the visibility in open areas on Wednesday. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and afternoon commutes," the NWS released in a statement.

The rest of Wisconsin will be in a Winter Weather Advisory starting from 9 PM tonight until 6 PM on Wednesday. The NWS reports that 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected for areas under the Advisory.

Green Bay, Stevens Point, Marshfield, Wausau, Appleton, Milwaukee, La Crosse, Eau Claire, Rhinelander, Madison, and Neillsville are all affected by the Winter Weather Advisory according to the NWS.

Wind speeds could reach as high as 50 miles per hour, which would result in blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility while driving, the NWS said in a statement.

The NWS advises people to drive slower than normal while the Advisory and Warning are in effect.

For more information, you can click the following link to go to the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov/grb/

