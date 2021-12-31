Dangerous freezing conditions will cover most of Minnesota today

Photo found from Unsplash

The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced today that there will be a Wind Chill Advisory and Wind Chill Warning across the state of Minnesota.

The Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until noon on Saturday and most of the eastern and northern parts of the state will be affected.

The NWS expects very cold wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero. The winds and extremely low temperature could cause frostbite in 10 minutes. The NWS advises that people dress in layers and that you have extra warm clothes and a charged phone in case of an emergency while traveling.

The Advisory will cover cities such as St. Paul, Minneapolis, Red Wing, Albert Lea, and Rochester.

The Wind Chill Warning will also remain in effect until noon on Saturday and covers most of the western side of the state. Wind chills in the area will be 35 to 45 below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas affected by the Wind Chill Warning will be the western and central parts of the state, including Fergus Falls, Brainerd, St. Cloud, Hinckley, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, Roseau, Morris, Marshall, and Worthington, the NWS released in a statement.

The NWS advises that people in those areas avoid outdoor activities as much as possible. In this extreme cold weather, some vehicles may have a hard time starting up. If possible, try to keep your vehicle stored in a garage.

For more information, click the following link to go to the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov/mpx/

