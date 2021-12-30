Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield has received death threats over his recent performance

Photo found from Unsplash

This season, the Cleveland Browns currently hold a 7-8 record and their playoff hopes are dwindling fast. Their season has been, to say the least, disappointing. Especially after the Browns finished 11-5 last year and managed to get into the playoffs.

Recently, it's been made public that the Browns QB Baker Mayfield has received death threats for his on-field performance.

In a game against the Packers last week, Mayfield threw 4 interceptions in a 24-22 loss. The Browns are one game back of a wild card spot, but there are plenty of teams fighting to get in and the Browns are ranked 12th place.

Baker's wife, Emily, posted on her Instagram story about the situation. "It's crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media. I'm still a believer that there's more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it," her Insta story said.

"The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me."

Despite the Browns having their most success in decades with Mayfield as their QB, it seems some fans are never satisfied. The Browns have had a disappointing season thus far, but is that an excuse to send out death threats?

