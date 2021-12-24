Huge snow storm to hit most of Oregon over Christmas weekend

Joe Mertens

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the state of Oregon today and will stay in effect until 10 AM on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The most affected areas will be in the western part of the state. The NWS has stated that Douglas County and Jackson County will be affected as will the cities of Steamboat, Toketee Falls, Grants Pass, Howard Prairie, Siskiyou Summit, Ashland, and Medford.

"For the Winter Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with localized amounts up to 4 feet over higher terrain. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches with localized amounts up to 2 feet," the NWS released in a statement.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the statement went on to say.

The NWS advises that you keep tire chains, blankets, food, water, a flashlight, medications, a shovel, and a fully charged phone with you if you must travel.

The NWS reports that on Christmas Eve, moderate to heavy rain and snow is expected. Christmas Day is expected to be colder and precipitation will slow down early in the morning before ramping back up during the afternoon and overnight.

On Monday, precipitation will lighten by the afternoon and the Winter Storm Warning should be over. Very cold weather will persist from Tuesday and beyond, the report from the NWS says.

The NWS also reports that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for cities such as Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, Tulelake, Canby, and Adin. The advisory will stay in effect until 10 AM on Sunday.

4 to 6 inches of snow are expected for areas under the Winter Weather Advisory with winds up to 40 miles per hour.

For more information, click the following link to go to the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov/mfr/

