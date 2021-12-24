NFL MVP race heats up, could Aaron Rodgers win back-to-back years?

Photo of Aaron Rodgers found from wallpaperflare.com

As the NFL regular season nears its end, the MVP race has started to heat up. Arguably, the top 3 candidates right now are Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Jonathan Taylor.

Brady and Rodgers have both won the award three times, while Taylor is only in his second season in the NFL as the Colts' running back.

Brady is 44 years old and is still putting up impressive numbers. Rodgers is 38 and some could argue he has fewer offensive weapons built around him. Taylor is 22 and putting up incredible numbers. But who is most deserving of the award?

Could it be Brady, who is seemingly incapable of having a bad season? Is it Rodgers, who has played through controversy and injuries and come up with fantastic numbers? Or is it the young running back in Indianapolis? Let's take a look at the numbers.

Brady leads the NFL in passing yards, touchdowns, and is coming off a season in which he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win. The Bucs are currently 10-4 and have the 3rd seed.

Rodgers leads the NFL in passer rating, QBR, and is coming off of his 3rd MVP season. This year, he's played through Covid and a toe injury and has put up fantastic numbers. The Packers are 11-3 and have the 1st seed.

Taylor, in just his second season, leads the NFL with 1,518 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns so far this year. The Colts are 8-6 and have the 5th seed.

The Packers have had to deal with a ton of injuries this season to a lot of their star players. Does this give Rodgers a leg up in the race? Possibly, but after being caught up in a controversy earlier in the year after lying about his vaccination status, there's a chance he won't be considered.

Taylor could be most deserving of the award but it's historically more likely that the award goes to a quarterback than any other position, so this may hinder Taylor in the race.

Lastly, there's Tom Brady. Before last week's performance in which the Bucs were shut out by the Saints and Brady caught some flak for shouting at the opposing team's coach, he would've been the most likely candidate. Now, it's up in the air.

We'll have to see how these last 3 weeks play out as they will surely be the deciding factor. If Rodgers can continue to put up impressive numbers despite his toe injury he could become the second NFL player in history to win the award more than 3 times. The other was Peyton Manning, who won it 5 times.

Taylor is some new blood who is very deserving of the award, but he'll have to really shine in order to be the top contender.

If Brady puts up big numbers in the final 3 weeks, he could surpass 5,000 yards on the season, which is almost unbelievable considering his age.

You can click the following link to go to the NFL's website to check out the players' stats: https://www.nfl.com/stats/player-stats/

So, who do you think will win the MVP award this year? Is there someone who you think should win it but isn't being talked about by the media? Comment below and let me know!

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!