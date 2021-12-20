Snow storm and freezing rain expected in Montana tonight

Photo found from Unsplash

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects a heavy snowstorm to hit several parts of Montana tonight with a mix of some freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys along with most of west-central Montana and will stay in effect until 5 AM on Monday.

"Heavy snow expected. Light freezing rain, mixed with light snow will continue for areas north of Florence, MT into Missoula, through this morning. Moderate to heavy snow will develop later this afternoon when the arctic boundary approaches. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice up to a light glaze expected through Monday morning," the NWS released in a statement.

The NWS says that travel will be very difficult and to keep a flashlight, food, and water in your car as a precaution.

I-90 St. Regis to Huson and Highway 200 are both expected to receive 4 to 7 inches of snow. St. Regis to Lookout Pass is expected to get 6 to 15 inches of snow.

The NWS has also confirmed that there is an Avalanche Warning in the Flathead Range, Whitefish Range, and Glacier National Park because of the storm. The new, wet snow overloads the dry, soft surface snow which causes the dangerous avalanche conditions.

"Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Traveling in and below avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances," the NWS released in a separate statement. The Avalanche Warning will be in effect until 7 AM on Monday.

Remember to drive safely and cautiously during the storm as roads will undoubtedly become slippery. The NWS says road conditions will continue to be difficult on Monday but the snow intensity will begin to decrease.

For more information, you can click the following link to go to the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov/mso/

