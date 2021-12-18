Several Wisconsin school districts are on high alert due to a concerning TikTok challenge

Photo found from Unsplash

Recently, several Wisconsin school districts announced that they have become aware of a potentially dangerous trend on the social media platform TikTok.

The trend seems to encourage students to threaten gun violence at their schools. An article from patch.com says the Waukesha School District and Menomonee Falls school districts have released statements saying they don't believe the threat to be credible but have been in touch with the local police departments.

The article also says that other school districts such as Greendale, Oak Creek-Franklin, Whitnall, and Greenfield released similar statements but may have increased police patrols today.

In Medford, news of a student having a "hit-list" caused many to be concerned. The Medford Police Department made a statement which can be found on Facebook saying that it has looked into the TikTok trend and the "hit-list" and is taking the safety and security of the students very seriously.

It's not confirmed as to where the TikTok trend started but some believe it was originally used as an excuse for students to skip school.

This isn't the first time a TikTok trend has caused schools harm. Several months ago, the trend "Devious Licks" resulted in acts of vandalism in schools across the country. In some cases, the vandalism included broken mirrors, stolen soap dispensers, and stall doors being ripped out

This ongoing trend of children using social media inappropriately is concerning and serves as a reminder that parents should have a conversation with their children about the appropriate use of social media.

You can click the following link to go to the article from Patch, which is where the information above was obtained: https://patch.com/wisconsin/milwaukee/wisconsin-schools-alert-troubling-tiktok-challenge

So, what do you think about this recent development? How concerned does this make you? Why do you think trends like this start? Comment below and let me know!

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!