"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set to bring in the biggest box-office debut in the pandemic era

Photo of Tom Holland as Spider-Man found from wallpaperflare.com

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" releases this week with huge anticipation behind it. It acts as the culmination of Tom Holland's trilogy but also honors the Spider-Man films that have come before.

When pre-sale tickets first went up, sites almost crashed. On Fandango, pre-sale numbers for this film exceeded "Avengers: Endgame,' which is currently the highest-grossing film of all time.

The film is unlikely to reach the total numbers that "Endgame" reached, but as far as pandemic era debut's go, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be number one.

In an article published by Deadline, it was reported that the film is headed to a $290 million global weekend, which is the most for a movie since the pandemic started. The article also says the film could reach $380 million global if there's a flood of walk-up business.

The previous pandemic record for an opening weekend was "Fast and Furious 9" with a $163 million debut. Marvel's "Eternals" opened with $161.7 million.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" had its premiere on Monday and reviews for the film started to pour out on Tuesday. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film had a perfect 100% rating after the first fifty reviews. Since then, the number has gone down to a 94% fresh rating, which is still phenomenal.

The critics' consensus on the website says the film is, "A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart."

The main cast members have gone to social media to implore critics and fans to not spoil the movie. There's been a ton of speculation regarding to whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the film alongside Tom Holland, and if they are, it's probably better if it comes as a surprise.

As the film opens to the biggest box-office debut in recent history, it's important to remember to be kind to theater workers. The upcoming weekend will undoubtedly be a busy time for your local theater.

So, will you see "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on its opening weekend? Did you buy your tickets beforehand? How excited are you for the film? Comment below and let me know!

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!