Extreme wildfire conditions expected in Texas this week

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects there to be extreme wildfire conditions in northern Texas this week.

The NWS released a statement saying, "A potentially extreme fire weather day may develop on Wednesday. Extreme caution should be exhibited on Wednesday. Please refrain from anything that could cause outdoor sparks or flames."

The NWS takes into account several things when looking at wildfire conditions, such as grass dryness, wind gusts, and humidity percentage.

On Wednesday, the NWS predicts the grass to be extremely dry, with wind gusts possibly reaching 70 miles per hour. The humidity percentage is estimated to be between 5 and 10 percent.

The wind and blowing dust could create visibility issues and power outages are a possibility. Hazardous driving conditions could occur for high-profile vehicles.

Affected areas include: Lipscomb, Moore, Hutchinson, Roberts, Hemphill, Oldham, Potter, Carson, Gray, the city of Amarillo, Armstrong, Collingsworth, and Palo Duro Canyon. The fire weather watch will be in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Flag Threat Index stands from 3 to 7 across a majority of the Texas Panhandle, with a value of 8 in the northern Texas Panhandle.

"Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires," the NWS said in a statement.

Things like outdoor grilling or smoking should be avoided or done with extreme caution. Keep your vehicles off of dry grass and properly dispose of your cigarettes. Don't forget that power equipment can create sparks. The NWS asks that all burn bans be followed and for people to be vigilant.

For more information, click the following link to go to the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov/ama/

