Huge snow storm expected tonight across Wisconsin

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Qb1u_0dJhR3a300
Public Domain photo of a man walking through a snow storm found fromabcnews.go.com

A huge snowstorm is expected in several counties in Wisconsin tonight as well as early into the morning tomorrow. The most affected areas will be in the western to central region of the state.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), at least 6 to 8 inches of snow are expected, but some areas may receive up to 12. "Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35mph." the NWS said in a statement.

Winter storm warnings are in place for much of western Wisconsin, while winter storm advisories are in effect for cities such as Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh. The winter storm warning is in effect from 3 PM today until noon on Saturday.

The worst part of the storm as well as the heaviest snowfall is expected to hit Friday evening and last until Saturday morning. Regions spanning from La Crosse, to central Wisconsin, and Marinette are likely going to receive the most snowfall.

You can expect snow-covered and slippery roads in addition to blowing and drifting that can cause visibility issues. "Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service reports.

The NWS says that if you must travel, make sure precautions are taken. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in case of an emergency.

For a more detailed look at the upcoming storm, click this link to go to the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov/arx/

Be sure to stay safe tonight as the roads will surely be hazardous. If you do have to drive, make sure you drive at an appropriate speed in order to avoid any winter-related collisions.

If you liked this article be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on movies, sports, local news, world news, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
snowstormwisconsinnational weather servicewinter storm warningwinter

Comments / 26

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
546 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Montana State

Snow storm and freezing rain expected in Montana tonight

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects a heavy snowstorm to hit several parts of Montana tonight with a mix of some freezing rain. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys along with most of west-central Montana and will stay in effect until 5 AM on Monday.

Read full story
2 comments
Wisconsin State

Several Wisconsin school districts are on high alert due to a concerning TikTok challenge

Recently, several Wisconsin school districts announced that they have become aware of a potentially dangerous trend on the social media platform TikTok. The trend seems to encourage students to threaten gun violence at their schools. An article from patch.com says the Waukesha School District and Menomonee Falls school districts have released statements saying they don't believe the threat to be credible but have been in touch with the local police departments.

Read full story
Michigan State

There will be potential flooding in Michigan today along with high winds

The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced a Lakeshore Flood Warning in several areas in northern Michigan along with a High Wind Warning. The Lakeshore Flood Warning will be in effect until 7 PM this evening. The affected counties include Leelanau, Benzie, and Manistee.

Read full story
2 comments

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set to bring in the biggest box-office debut in the pandemic era

Photo of Tom Holland as Spider-Man found fromwallpaperflare.com. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" releases this week with huge anticipation behind it. It acts as the culmination of Tom Holland's trilogy but also honors the Spider-Man films that have come before.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Extreme wildfire conditions expected in Texas this week

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects there to be extreme wildfire conditions in northern Texas this week. The NWS released a statement saying, "A potentially extreme fire weather day may develop on Wednesday. Extreme caution should be exhibited on Wednesday. Please refrain from anything that could cause outdoor sparks or flames."

Read full story
Nevada State

Winter storm warning in effect across Nevada, tons of snow expected

A winter storm warning is in effect for several regions of Nevada and will stay in effect until 10 PM on Tuesday. For regions above 6,500 feet, total snow accumulations are expected to be from six inches to over two feet, with winds gusting as high as sixty miles per hour.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Over 300 car crashes reported by Minnesota State Patrol during snow storm

Photo of cars driving during a snow storm found onmaxpixel.net. During a snowstorm this past Friday, Minnesota State Patrol reported over 300 car crashes from the hours of 6 AM that morning to noon on Saturday.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee set to have more car thefts than Chicago in 2021

Free to share and use photo of a car theft found fromtechnofaq.org. This year, Milwaukee has already broken its previous record for the number of car thefts in the city. But, a more surprising fact is that Milwaukee is set to have more car thefts than the city of Chicago in 2021, even with a population that's roughly four times smaller.

Read full story
5 comments
Hennepin County, MN

NFL fans react to the Vikings' shocking loss to the Lions on Sunday

Photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet found atwallpaperflare.com. Entering their Week 13 game against the winless Detroit Lions, the Vikings were looking forward to getting the win and improving their record to 6-6. They sat on the edge of being in the last wildcard spot in the NFC and facing the Lions would be the perfect time for them to gain some momentum.

Read full story
2 comments
Brown County, WI

Examining the Green Bay Packers' remaining schedule, could we see the return of some injured players?

Logo of NFL team the Green Bay Packers found atwallpaperflare.com. As it stands now, the Green Bay Packers have entered their bye week with a 9-3 record and are the second seed in the NFC, behind only the Arizona Cardinals. They have five games left in the regular season and things look like it could be smooth sailing the rest of the way for the team.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee re-issues "mask advisory" for indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

The Milwaukee Health Department recently announced that they will be issuing a "mask advisory" for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. It was announced by Kirsten Johnson, the Milwaukee Health Commissioner.

Read full story
6 comments

New York declares a State of Emergency over new Omicron variant

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul recently declared a state of emergency ahead of potential COVID-19 spikes this winter. Not to mention the already circulating Delta variant and newly identified Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Read full story
Milwaukee County, WI

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo helps raise 20,000 diapers for families in need

NBA superstar and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger announced on Thanksgiving that they managed to raise over $38,000 and 20,000 diapers for Milwaukee-area families in need.

Read full story

Marvel's "Hawkeye" show arrives just in time for Thanksgiving

Public poster for Marvel's new show "Hawkeye"groundedreason.com. Marvel's new show "Hawkeye" is arriving to Disney Plus just in time for Thanksgiving. The first two episodes of the show are up and ready for subscribers to stream. There will be a total of six episodes and they'll be released weekly every Wednesday. The final episode is set for a December 22nd release date.

Read full story

Dollar Tree is officially raising their prices, everything will be $1.25

The company has recently announced that it will be raising its prices from $1 to $1.25 on the majority of its products by early 2022. In a quarterly earnings release, the company announced that its decision to raise the prices was "not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions."

Read full story
27 comments

Depression and Anxiety rates across the United States are increasing and here's why

Depression rates across the United States are increasingrtor.org. In the United States, depression and anxiety rates have steadily increased and one of the reasons may be linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, says US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy. The pandemic has added a lot of stress and trauma into most people's lives, impacting everything from loved ones, jobs, and social interaction.

Read full story
19 comments

New "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer teases 5 familiar villains

New "Spider-Man" trailer showcases some familiar faces9jagidi.com. A new trailer for the much anticipated Spider-Man movie was released and it has fans foaming at the mouth. The trailer gives us some of the details about the movie that we already know, but it also gives us a better look at the very familiar villains that we'll be seeing in the movie. Let's break down what happens.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

The City of Milwaukee will become the home to the tallest mass timber structure in the world by 2022

Ascent apartment building in MilwaukeeEngineering News-Record. Within the next year, Milwaukee will be home to the tallest mass timber structure in the world. The structure is the new Ascent apartment building, which is set to be complete in August of 2022. The building is estimated to finish at 284 feet tall, breaking the current record by three feet, and will have 259 apartments. The site of the building is at 700 E. Kilbourn Ave.

Read full story
12 comments
Marshfield, WI

A new restaurant is coming to Marshfield soon, plans on opening before December

Casa Amigos will be opening their second restaurant in Marshfield soonOnFocusNews. A new restaurant will soon be opening its doors to the Marshfield public. Casa Amigos Mexican Restaurant will be taking over an abandoned building on Central Avenue, formerly the site of the "Hudson's" restaurant. The building has been abandoned for some time, but the remodeling of the interior has gone on for the past several months.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy