Huge snow storm expected tonight across Wisconsin

A huge snowstorm is expected in several counties in Wisconsin tonight as well as early into the morning tomorrow. The most affected areas will be in the western to central region of the state.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), at least 6 to 8 inches of snow are expected, but some areas may receive up to 12. "Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35mph." the NWS said in a statement.

Winter storm warnings are in place for much of western Wisconsin, while winter storm advisories are in effect for cities such as Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh. The winter storm warning is in effect from 3 PM today until noon on Saturday.

The worst part of the storm as well as the heaviest snowfall is expected to hit Friday evening and last until Saturday morning. Regions spanning from La Crosse, to central Wisconsin, and Marinette are likely going to receive the most snowfall.

You can expect snow-covered and slippery roads in addition to blowing and drifting that can cause visibility issues. "Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service reports.

The NWS says that if you must travel, make sure precautions are taken. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in case of an emergency.

For a more detailed look at the upcoming storm, click this link to go to the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov/arx/

Be sure to stay safe tonight as the roads will surely be hazardous. If you do have to drive, make sure you drive at an appropriate speed in order to avoid any winter-related collisions.

