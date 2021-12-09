Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee set to have more car thefts than Chicago in 2021

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PD7n_0dISjwAt00
Free to share and use photo of a car theft found fromtechnofaq.org

This year, Milwaukee has already broken its previous record for the number of car thefts in the city. But, a more surprising fact is that Milwaukee is set to have more car thefts than the city of Chicago in 2021, even with a population that's roughly four times smaller.

In 2021, there have been over 9,700 car thefts in Milwaukee, which translates to about 30 a day. According to Milwaukee police, Kias and Hyundais are the most targeted vehicles with 71% of all car thefts in the city.

Earlier this week, Milwaukee police sat with the Common Council's Judiciary Committee to discuss the increasing amount of car thefts. The City's Attorney Office states that it is not involved in any lawsuits against Hyundai or Kia at this time, but are looking at legal options.

This rise in car thefts raises a question on how we can make our cars more resistant to theft. Milwaukee police say they have been in contact with Kia and Hyundai about the issue.

There are some ways to help decrease the likelihood of your car being stolen. Things like parking in well-lit areas, closing your windows, and not leaving valuables in your car can all help decrease the chance of car theft.

You can click the following link for a video from TMJ4 News, where the above information was found: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kqub432lY5I

So, what do you think about the increasing rate of car theft? Did the numbers surprise you? What do you suggest should be done about the problem? Comment below and let me know!

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on sports, movies, local news, world news, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Car theftsmilwaukeepolicechicago

Comments / 5

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
501 followers

More from Joe Mertens

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set to bring in the biggest box-office debut in the pandemic era

Photo of Tom Holland as Spider-Man found fromwallpaperflare.com. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" releases this week with huge anticipation behind it. It acts as the culmination of Tom Holland's trilogy but also honors the Spider-Man films that have come before.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Huge snow storm expected tonight across Wisconsin

Public Domain photo of a man walking through a snow storm found fromabcnews.go.com. A huge snowstorm is expected in several counties in Wisconsin tonight as well as early into the morning tomorrow. The most affected areas will be in the western to central region of the state.

Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

Extreme wildfire conditions expected in Texas this week

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects there to be extreme wildfire conditions in northern Texas this week. The NWS released a statement saying, "A potentially extreme fire weather day may develop on Wednesday. Extreme caution should be exhibited on Wednesday. Please refrain from anything that could cause outdoor sparks or flames."

Read full story
Nevada State

Winter storm warning in effect across Nevada, tons of snow expected

A winter storm warning is in effect for several regions of Nevada and will stay in effect until 10 PM on Tuesday. For regions above 6,500 feet, total snow accumulations are expected to be from six inches to over two feet, with winds gusting as high as sixty miles per hour.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Over 300 car crashes reported by Minnesota State Patrol during snow storm

Photo of cars driving during a snow storm found onmaxpixel.net. During a snowstorm this past Friday, Minnesota State Patrol reported over 300 car crashes from the hours of 6 AM that morning to noon on Saturday.

Read full story
Hennepin County, MN

NFL fans react to the Vikings' shocking loss to the Lions on Sunday

Photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet found atwallpaperflare.com. Entering their Week 13 game against the winless Detroit Lions, the Vikings were looking forward to getting the win and improving their record to 6-6. They sat on the edge of being in the last wildcard spot in the NFC and facing the Lions would be the perfect time for them to gain some momentum.

Read full story
2 comments
Brown County, WI

Examining the Green Bay Packers' remaining schedule, could we see the return of some injured players?

Logo of NFL team the Green Bay Packers found atwallpaperflare.com. As it stands now, the Green Bay Packers have entered their bye week with a 9-3 record and are the second seed in the NFC, behind only the Arizona Cardinals. They have five games left in the regular season and things look like it could be smooth sailing the rest of the way for the team.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee re-issues "mask advisory" for indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

The Milwaukee Health Department recently announced that they will be issuing a "mask advisory" for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. It was announced by Kirsten Johnson, the Milwaukee Health Commissioner.

Read full story
6 comments

New York declares a State of Emergency over new Omicron variant

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul recently declared a state of emergency ahead of potential COVID-19 spikes this winter. Not to mention the already circulating Delta variant and newly identified Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Read full story
Milwaukee County, WI

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo helps raise 20,000 diapers for families in need

NBA superstar and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger announced on Thanksgiving that they managed to raise over $38,000 and 20,000 diapers for Milwaukee-area families in need.

Read full story

Marvel's "Hawkeye" show arrives just in time for Thanksgiving

Public poster for Marvel's new show "Hawkeye"groundedreason.com. Marvel's new show "Hawkeye" is arriving to Disney Plus just in time for Thanksgiving. The first two episodes of the show are up and ready for subscribers to stream. There will be a total of six episodes and they'll be released weekly every Wednesday. The final episode is set for a December 22nd release date.

Read full story

Dollar Tree is officially raising their prices, everything will be $1.25

The company has recently announced that it will be raising its prices from $1 to $1.25 on the majority of its products by early 2022. In a quarterly earnings release, the company announced that its decision to raise the prices was "not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions."

Read full story
27 comments

Depression and Anxiety rates across the United States are increasing and here's why

Depression rates across the United States are increasingrtor.org. In the United States, depression and anxiety rates have steadily increased and one of the reasons may be linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, says US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy. The pandemic has added a lot of stress and trauma into most people's lives, impacting everything from loved ones, jobs, and social interaction.

Read full story
19 comments

New "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer teases 5 familiar villains

New "Spider-Man" trailer showcases some familiar faces9jagidi.com. A new trailer for the much anticipated Spider-Man movie was released and it has fans foaming at the mouth. The trailer gives us some of the details about the movie that we already know, but it also gives us a better look at the very familiar villains that we'll be seeing in the movie. Let's break down what happens.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

The City of Milwaukee will become the home to the tallest mass timber structure in the world by 2022

Ascent apartment building in MilwaukeeEngineering News-Record. Within the next year, Milwaukee will be home to the tallest mass timber structure in the world. The structure is the new Ascent apartment building, which is set to be complete in August of 2022. The building is estimated to finish at 284 feet tall, breaking the current record by three feet, and will have 259 apartments. The site of the building is at 700 E. Kilbourn Ave.

Read full story
12 comments
Marshfield, WI

A new restaurant is coming to Marshfield soon, plans on opening before December

Casa Amigos will be opening their second restaurant in Marshfield soonOnFocusNews. A new restaurant will soon be opening its doors to the Marshfield public. Casa Amigos Mexican Restaurant will be taking over an abandoned building on Central Avenue, formerly the site of the "Hudson's" restaurant. The building has been abandoned for some time, but the remodeling of the interior has gone on for the past several months.

Read full story
2 comments

Harry Potter cast set to reunite for 20th anniversary

The cast of Harry Potter is set to reunite for the franchise's 20th Anniversary961.com. It's been twenty years since the first Harry Potter film came out in theaters and went on to become one of the most successful movie franchises of all time. To celebrate the iconic series' 20th anniversary, the Harry Potter cast will be reuniting for a new special, which is set to premiere on HBO Max on January 1st of 2022. The special will be titled "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

Read full story
1 comments

Disney Plus Day: tons of new content teased by Marvel and more

Disney recently teased a bunch of new content ranging from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. The announcement came on the second anniversary of Disney's streaming service Disney Plus, which is now being dubbed "Disney Plus Day." They showcased all of the upcoming shows and movies coming to the streaming service. There's a lot of things to break down, so let's get into it.

Read full story
Michigan State

Mackinac Island gets big tourism boost during 2021

In Northern Michigan, just a ferry ride away from Mackinaw City lies a beautiful vacation spot called Mackinac Island. It sits in Lake Huron between Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas and is right across from the esteemed Mackinac Bridge. During 2021, it reached record-breaking tourism numbers after a disappointing 2020 in which the pandemic halted visitors.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy