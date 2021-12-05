Examining the Green Bay Packers' remaining schedule, could we see the return of some injured players?

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZqRm_0dEioNcT00
Logo of NFL team the Green Bay Packers found atwallpaperflare.com

As it stands now, the Green Bay Packers have entered their bye week with a 9-3 record and are the second seed in the NFC, behind only the Arizona Cardinals. They have five games left in the regular season and things look like it could be smooth sailing the rest of the way for the team.

The Packers have been riddled with injuries the whole year, losing at least one star player in almost every game. David Bakhtiari, Za'Darius Smith, and Jaire Alexander are just some of the injuries the Packers have had to endure. But now, after this week's bye, they could be getting some players back.

Smith and Alexander have both been on the injured list for quite some time, but a recent Instagram post from Smith himself could be hinting at a return. The post is a picture of Smith and Alexander in Packers uniforms with the caption: "It's About That Time."

The post doesn't confirm their return, but it is a small tease. The potential return of these two players would be perfect timing for this Packers team. The fact that they are 9-3 despite the injuries is impressive within itself. Now, they have a chance to finish out the season strong.

Over these next five games, the Packers will be facing teams with a combined record of 23-32-1. Those teams are the Bears, Ravens, Browns, Vikings, and Lions. As it stands, the Ravens are the only team with a record over .500.

It's not out of the realm of possibility for the Packers to win every single one of these games, especially if they get some players back. The only team that could be a challenge would be the Ravens, considering their record.

The Vikings did beat the Packers the last time they faced each other, but it was a game that went down to the wire. The Bears and Lions are both a mess and the Browns seem stuck in mediocrity.

The Packers could very realistically end this season with a record of 14-3 or 13-4. It would be the third straight season of 13 or more wins for this Packers team and it would most likely get them the first or second seed.

For the full NFL postseason standings, click this link here: https://www.nfl.com/standings/playoff-picture

So, what do you think the Packers' final record will be? Will they get the first seed in the NFC? Comment below and let me know!

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on movies, sports, local news, world news, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
sportsfootballNFLGreen Bay PackersPlayoffs

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as movies, sports, world news, local news, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
434 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Wisconsin State

Huge snow storm expected tonight across Wisconsin

Public Domain photo of a man walking through a snow storm found fromabcnews.go.com. A huge snowstorm is expected in several counties in Wisconsin tonight as well as early into the morning tomorrow. The most affected areas will be in the western to central region of the state.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee set to have more car thefts than Chicago in 2021

Free to share and use photo of a car theft found fromtechnofaq.org. This year, Milwaukee has already broken its previous record for the number of car thefts in the city. But, a more surprising fact is that Milwaukee is set to have more car thefts than the city of Chicago in 2021, even with a population that's roughly four times smaller.

Read full story
4 comments
Hennepin County, MN

NFL fans react to the Vikings' shocking loss to the Lions on Sunday

Photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet found atwallpaperflare.com. Entering their Week 13 game against the winless Detroit Lions, the Vikings were looking forward to getting the win and improving their record to 6-6. They sat on the edge of being in the last wildcard spot in the NFC and facing the Lions would be the perfect time for them to gain some momentum.

Read full story
2 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee re-issues "mask advisory" for indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

The Milwaukee Health Department recently announced that they will be issuing a "mask advisory" for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. It was announced by Kirsten Johnson, the Milwaukee Health Commissioner.

Read full story
5 comments

New York declares a State of Emergency over new Omicron variant

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul recently declared a state of emergency ahead of potential COVID-19 spikes this winter. Not to mention the already circulating Delta variant and newly identified Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Read full story
Milwaukee County, WI

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo helps raise 20,000 diapers for families in need

NBA superstar and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger announced on Thanksgiving that they managed to raise over $38,000 and 20,000 diapers for Milwaukee-area families in need.

Read full story

Marvel's "Hawkeye" show arrives just in time for Thanksgiving

Public poster for Marvel's new show "Hawkeye"groundedreason.com. Marvel's new show "Hawkeye" is arriving to Disney Plus just in time for Thanksgiving. The first two episodes of the show are up and ready for subscribers to stream. There will be a total of six episodes and they'll be released weekly every Wednesday. The final episode is set for a December 22nd release date.

Read full story

Dollar Tree is officially raising their prices, everything will be $1.25

The company has recently announced that it will be raising its prices from $1 to $1.25 on the majority of its products by early 2022. In a quarterly earnings release, the company announced that its decision to raise the prices was "not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions."

Read full story
27 comments

Depression and Anxiety rates across the United States are increasing and here's why

Depression rates across the United States are increasingrtor.org. In the United States, depression and anxiety rates have steadily increased and one of the reasons may be linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, says US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy. The pandemic has added a lot of stress and trauma into most people's lives, impacting everything from loved ones, jobs, and social interaction.

Read full story
19 comments

New "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer teases 5 familiar villains

New "Spider-Man" trailer showcases some familiar faces9jagidi.com. A new trailer for the much anticipated Spider-Man movie was released and it has fans foaming at the mouth. The trailer gives us some of the details about the movie that we already know, but it also gives us a better look at the very familiar villains that we'll be seeing in the movie. Let's break down what happens.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

The City of Milwaukee will become the home to the tallest mass timber structure in the world by 2022

Ascent apartment building in MilwaukeeEngineering News-Record. Within the next year, Milwaukee will be home to the tallest mass timber structure in the world. The structure is the new Ascent apartment building, which is set to be complete in August of 2022. The building is estimated to finish at 284 feet tall, breaking the current record by three feet, and will have 259 apartments. The site of the building is at 700 E. Kilbourn Ave.

Read full story
12 comments
Marshfield, WI

A new restaurant is coming to Marshfield soon, plans on opening before December

Casa Amigos will be opening their second restaurant in Marshfield soonOnFocusNews. A new restaurant will soon be opening its doors to the Marshfield public. Casa Amigos Mexican Restaurant will be taking over an abandoned building on Central Avenue, formerly the site of the "Hudson's" restaurant. The building has been abandoned for some time, but the remodeling of the interior has gone on for the past several months.

Read full story
2 comments

Harry Potter cast set to reunite for 20th anniversary

The cast of Harry Potter is set to reunite for the franchise's 20th Anniversary961.com. It's been twenty years since the first Harry Potter film came out in theaters and went on to become one of the most successful movie franchises of all time. To celebrate the iconic series' 20th anniversary, the Harry Potter cast will be reuniting for a new special, which is set to premiere on HBO Max on January 1st of 2022. The special will be titled "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

Read full story
1 comments

Joe Biden's approval rating keeps dropping

President Joe Biden's approval rating hits new lowNewsweek. According to a new poll by Washington Post-ABC News, only 41% of Americans approve of the President's performance so far, which is down 11 points since early spring. Biden's popularity is down in his own party as well. As of this writing, 80% of Democrats feel good about their party's leader, compared to 94% in June. The poll also shows that only 4 in 10 Democrats strongly approve of Biden's performance, down from 7 in 10 since June.

Read full story

Disney Plus Day: tons of new content teased by Marvel and more

Disney recently teased a bunch of new content ranging from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. The announcement came on the second anniversary of Disney's streaming service Disney Plus, which is now being dubbed "Disney Plus Day." They showcased all of the upcoming shows and movies coming to the streaming service. There's a lot of things to break down, so let's get into it.

Read full story
Michigan State

Mackinac Island gets big tourism boost during 2021

In Northern Michigan, just a ferry ride away from Mackinaw City lies a beautiful vacation spot called Mackinac Island. It sits in Lake Huron between Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas and is right across from the esteemed Mackinac Bridge. During 2021, it reached record-breaking tourism numbers after a disappointing 2020 in which the pandemic halted visitors.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Actor Terry Crews faces backlash over Amazon ad

Famous actor Terry Crews, best known for his roles in "Everybody Hates Chris", "The Expendables", and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has come under fire for a recent advertisement he did for Amazon in which he makes it seem like the company is a fine place to work.

Read full story

Reports say Harry Styles has signed a five-movie deal with Marvel

Harry Styles has been a pop icon for quite some time now, and after a role in the 2017 film "Dunkirk" he seemed poised to become a movie icon as well. And now, as Marvel's "Eternals" is releasing in theaters, fans are pleased to see Styles make an appearance in the film. Beware, there are some spoilers for the film below.

Read full story
3 comments

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" gets early good reviews

Poster for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"That Hashtag Show. The upcoming sequel to the classic 1980's sci-fi comedy hits theaters later this November, but some early reviews suggest it will be a really good time. After the 2016 female-led reboot garnered a lot of disdain from the fanbase, it looks like this new film is trying to get back to the "Ghostbusters" roots. The link for the trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaG_5ZZ2PyM.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy