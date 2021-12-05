Examining the Green Bay Packers' remaining schedule, could we see the return of some injured players?

Logo of NFL team the Green Bay Packers found at wallpaperflare.com

As it stands now, the Green Bay Packers have entered their bye week with a 9-3 record and are the second seed in the NFC, behind only the Arizona Cardinals. They have five games left in the regular season and things look like it could be smooth sailing the rest of the way for the team.

The Packers have been riddled with injuries the whole year, losing at least one star player in almost every game. David Bakhtiari, Za'Darius Smith, and Jaire Alexander are just some of the injuries the Packers have had to endure. But now, after this week's bye, they could be getting some players back.

Smith and Alexander have both been on the injured list for quite some time, but a recent Instagram post from Smith himself could be hinting at a return. The post is a picture of Smith and Alexander in Packers uniforms with the caption: "It's About That Time."

The post doesn't confirm their return, but it is a small tease. The potential return of these two players would be perfect timing for this Packers team. The fact that they are 9-3 despite the injuries is impressive within itself. Now, they have a chance to finish out the season strong.

Over these next five games, the Packers will be facing teams with a combined record of 23-32-1. Those teams are the Bears, Ravens, Browns, Vikings, and Lions. As it stands, the Ravens are the only team with a record over .500.

It's not out of the realm of possibility for the Packers to win every single one of these games, especially if they get some players back. The only team that could be a challenge would be the Ravens, considering their record.

The Vikings did beat the Packers the last time they faced each other, but it was a game that went down to the wire. The Bears and Lions are both a mess and the Browns seem stuck in mediocrity.

The Packers could very realistically end this season with a record of 14-3 or 13-4. It would be the third straight season of 13 or more wins for this Packers team and it would most likely get them the first or second seed.

For the full NFL postseason standings, click this link here: https://www.nfl.com/standings/playoff-picture

