New York declares a State of Emergency over new Omicron variant

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul recently declared a state of emergency ahead of potential COVID-19 spikes this winter. Not to mention the already circulating Delta variant and newly identified Omicron variant of coronavirus.

In a press release, Hochul stated that the state of emergency will go into effect on December 3rd and will allow the state to acquire pandemic-fighting supplies and increase hospital capacity.

"We continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it's coming," Hochul said in the press release.

Recently, the World Health Organization named the new strain "a variant of concern." Omicron contains several mutations from the original virus, according to data the Organization uploaded to their website, which can be found in this link here: https://www.who.int/news/item/28-11-2021-update-on-omicron

The variant has already made an impact on some markets worldwide. The Dow dropped a ton of points and the United States joined Canada and most of Europe by blocking some travelers from several countries in South Africa. You can click this link for a YouTube video from CBS New York, which is where the above information was obtained: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkZHT_GINuA

It's unclear how this variant will impact those who have gotten the vaccine, but during the press release, Hochul urged New Yorkers to get their shot. "The vaccine remains one of our greatest weapons in fighting the pandemic, and I encourage every New Yorker to get vaccinated, and get the booster if you're fully vaccinated," Hochul said.

Hochul noted that a little under 10% of adults in New York still haven't even gotten their first shot of the vaccine.

So, what do you think of the decision to declare a State of Emergency? Have you gotten the vaccine? Comment below and let me know!

