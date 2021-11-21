New "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer teases 5 familiar villains

Joe Mertens

A new trailer for the much anticipated Spider-Man movie was released and it has fans foaming at the mouth. The trailer gives us some of the details about the movie that we already know, but it also gives us a better look at the very familiar villains that we'll be seeing in the movie. Let's break down what happens.

First, for those of you who don't know the plot synopsis for the film, it goes like this: After Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man is revealed, he goes to Dr. Strange to see if he can reverse it. Strange agrees, but while performing the spell, something goes terribly wrong. The multi-verse is tapped into and Spider-Man villains from different universes return to wreak havoc.

In the trailer, we get a better look at Doc Ock, once again being played by Alfred Molina. We also get our first look at the return of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, who is still wearing that classic suit from the first Spiderman movie back in 2002. The other villains that we get a better look at this time around are Jamie Foxx's Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard. It's reported that Sandman will be played by Thomas Haden Church, who played the role in the 2007 film "Spider-Man 3." The Lizard is set to be played by Rhys Ifans, who is reprising the role from "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 2012.

It's interesting to note that Jamie Foxx's Electro looks a lot different this time around. The last time we saw him was in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in 2014. In that film, he was blue, which was a lot different from the comics. In the trailer, he uses yellow lightning, which is more comic accurate.

The trailer definitely makes it clear that the stakes have never been higher for Peter Parker. "Peter, you're struggling to have eeeeverything you want, while the world tries to make you choose." says the voice of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. We get a clip of Peter talking to somebody, it's hard to see who it is, but it looks like a woman. He says dishearteningly, "This is all my fault. I can't save everybody."

To make things worse, not only are there five villains, but it also seems like Spider-Man will have to go against Doctor Strange for a brief period. The trailer shows us Strange punching Peter, causing him to "astral-project." In the scene, it looks like they're fighting over some sort of box. What the box contains is unclear, but it's obviously important.

There are tons of rumors running around about the film, the most popular being that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will both make appearances and help Tom Holland take down the villains. It makes sense, especially with the multiverse plotline the film is going for. But, to some fans' disappointment, neither of the two are in the new trailer. So, we'll have to wait until the film comes out to see if they're in it or not.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be released in theaters on December 17th. How excited are you for the movie? Will you go see it on opening day? What villain are you most excited to see return? Comment below and let me know.

