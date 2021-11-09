"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" gets early good reviews

Poster for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" That Hashtag Show

The upcoming sequel to the classic 1980's sci-fi comedy hits theaters later this November, but some early reviews suggest it will be a really good time. After the 2016 female-led reboot garnered a lot of disdain from the fanbase, it looks like this new film is trying to get back to the "Ghostbusters" roots. The link for the trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaG_5ZZ2PyM

The new film stars Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace. It will be directed by Jason Reitman, the son of director Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two "Ghostbusters" films. This passing-of-the-torch between father and son is really cool and it'll be interesting to see how Jason can carry on his father's legacy.

The plot follows a single mom and her two kids as they move to a new town after their grandfather passes away and leaves them an old house in the middle of nowhere. As the trailer alludes to, their grandfather is Egon, portrayed by Harold Ramis in the first two movies. Sadly, Ramis passed away in 2014, but his presence will surely be felt as we see young Phoebe (Grace) looking up YouTube videos of her grandfather back in the '80s. Not too long after moving to their new home, strange things begin to happen, and as Phoebe suggests..."Maybe it's the apocalypse."

The trailer gives off plenty of nostalgic vibes but it also looks like it's gonna be injecting some new blood into the decades-old franchise. With the addition of Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and a very talented young actress in Mckenna Grace, there should be plenty of new things to enjoy. In fact, most of the early reviews for the film are praising the well-used mix of nostalgia and new characters. As of this writing, the movie sits at a 73% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That is subject to change as more reviews pour in, but it's safe to say that most people will enjoy the film.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will be released in the U.S. on November 19th.

