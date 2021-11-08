Infrastructure bill passed, hailed as "monumental step forward"

House of Representatives vote on infrastructure bill Outside the Beltway

After a months-long standoff at the House of Representatives, a $1 trillion bipartisan deal has been approved, passing 228-206. The bill's approval comes just in time for election season, which started November 2nd. The approval sends the bill to the desk of President Biden, who says he will not sign the bill this weekend because he wants those who passed it to be there when he did.

The bill promises to do multiple things, like: create millions of jobs, modernize infrastructure, roads, bridges, and put us on a path to win the economic competition against China. The bill was approved late on Friday, resolving a stalemate between progressives and centrists.

On the bill, Biden had this to say: "This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and it's long overdue." This is a big win for the administration, which has seen a steady decline in ratings. There was one setback, as Democrats postponed a vote on an even larger bill, a 10 year, $1.85 trillion deal known as Build Back Better. The deal would bolster health, family, and climate change programs. Biden remains confident that he can get that bill passed. "We're just getting started. It's long been talked about in Washington but never actually been done." Biden said.

The deal has been hailed as a monumental step forward and Biden will continue to try and get the Build Back Better deal passed as well. "For all of you at home, who feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that's changing so rapidly, this bill is for you." Biden is quoted as saying. "The vast majority of those thousands of jobs that will be created don't require a college degree. There'll be jobs in every part of the country: red states, blue states, cities, small towns, and tribal communities."

