Marvel/Sony Release Trailer For "Morbius"

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcjsR_0ckjzVvI00
Marvel's new film "Morbius"Horror-Fix

Marvel and Sony released a second trailer for their upcoming blockbuster "Morbius" and it has gotten people talking. The first trailer for this movie was released almost a year ago, but because of Covid, the film had to be delayed just like everything else. But now, we've got some more footage and there's a lot of things to unpack.

The trailer showcases some very interesting things and it seems like Marvel is continuing its recent "multiverse" storyline that was introduced in the "Loki" show. We see Micheal Keaton appear as Vulture from "Spider-Man: Homecoming," we get a reference to Tom Hardy's "Venom," and several references to Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man. Not to mention you can see Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man suit spray-painted on a wall with the words "MURDERER" written next to it. All of this raises a lot of questions for fans, and many have begun speculating that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will make an appearance in the upcoming film "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which releases in December.

Based on the trailer, the film seems to have a pretty dark tone, except for one pretty funny joke at the end that is a straight-up reference to Venom. As for the plot, we see Leto's character, Dr. Michael Morbius, struggling with a life-long disease, one that he's trying to cure by any means necessary. Things don't quite go as planned and he ends up with some pretty impressive, and scary, powers. Morbius tries to contain his newfound abilities and must ultimately decide whether he's going to use them to help people...or harm them. The movie is being led by Oscar winner Jared Leto and also stars Tyree Gibson and Jared Harris.

How "Morbius" will connect with the MCU or the Sony Spider-Man universe remains to be seen, but it's safe to say fans are excited for the film, which releases in January of 2022.

