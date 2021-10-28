The Milwaukee Brewers And An Unfortunate Playoff Stat

Since they became a team in 1970 (or 1969 if you count the year they were the Seattle Pilots) the Milwaukee Brewers have been to the postseason eight times and the World Series once. Their one trip to the World Series came in 1982 against their now division rival, the St. Louis Cardinals. This season marked their 4th straight postseason appearance, which is a franchise record.

Hopes were especially high for the time entering this postseason because of their fantastic starting pitching and bullpen depth. But, after losing to the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, an unfortunate postseason stat continues. Every single year, the team that beats the Brewers in the postseason goes on to either represent their league in the World Series or win the World Series entirely. Let's go back and do some history.

In 1981, the Brewers' first playoff appearance, they lost to the New York Yankees. The Yankees went to the World Series.

In '82, the Brewers made it to the championship but lost to St. Louis.

Flash forward 26 years, and the Brewers return to the postseason again in 2008, this time, they lose to the Phillies. The Phillies go on to win the World Series.

In 2011, the Brewers won the NL Central and made it to the NLCS, losing to the Cardinals once again. The Cardinals beat the Rangers in the World Series later that year.

In 2018, Milwaukee lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, which sent the Dodgers to the World Series.

In 2019, Milwaukee lost to the Washington Nationals in the Wild Card Round. The Nationals went on to win the World Series.

In 2020, the Brewers lost to the Dodgers again, this time in the Wild Card. The Dodgers would beat the Rays in the World Series just weeks later.

Now, in 2021, with their hopes high, the Brewers' offense went cold against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. The Braves would go on to surprisingly beat the Dodgers in the NLCS and are now going to the World Series.

You really can't make this stuff up. It's a truly unfortunate stat for Milwaukee, one that they'll most certainly be looking to break next year, as most of their pitching staff will be back, along with star shortstop Willy Adames, Kolten Wong, and 2018 MVP Christian Yelich.

