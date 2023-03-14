Opinion: Hockey - Grace, Fast Skating and “Shots” to the Groin, A Brief Evolution of a Sport

Joe Luca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBFZG_0lHXkg2s00
Pixabay ImagePhoto byby Keithjj

Do you remember Fred and Ginger dancing gracefully across the silver screen in many of the great musicals of the 1930s? Great music, and incredible dance routines, (many filmed in one take) with both making it all look so effortless.

I watched them years later and brought this same sense of appreciation for elegant motion with me when I watched my first NHL hockey game in the 1970s. I thought - damn, what these guys are doing is incredible and they’re doing it all on skates 3 mm wide. I was hooked.

Then as the years passed and the game evolved that appreciation began to fade. The elegant dance that the forwards engaged in against defensemen - one moving forward the other moving backward in perfect symmetry - was slowly being replaced by brute force and colossal checks into the plexiglass.

The game moved further away from Fred and Ginger and closer to the World Wrestling Federation (WWE). More crashes into the glass, more fights showcased as two men dropped their gloves and awkwardly tried to punch each other out - made more difficult with the thick padding they wore and the fact that they were on ice.

With Refs watching, fans watching, and everyone seeming to forget the old artistry and elegance that made the game special - everything was changing.

In 2000 a defenseman named Marty McSorley, an athlete better suited as an NFL linebacker, was making a name for himself as an NHL “enforcer,” until he was suspended by the league for one year for slashing a player across the side of the head, causing a grade-three concussion. He said he was aiming for the other player’s shoulder.

What made this incident memorable, besides the lengthy suspension was that McSorley was charged with assault in a British Columbia court and given 18 months probation. He never played another game in the NHL.

Some say the game has always been rough and tough. Hard skating, hard checking working hand in hand.

Eventually, I stopped watching.

A few days ago, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman, Tony DeAngelo “speared” Corey Perry, a Tampa Bay Lightning forward, “below the belt.” Translated, he shoved a hockey stick at reduced speeds into the other guy’s groin.

The result was what you might expect. More fighting, sure, but the fighting was already ongoing, this was collateral damage.

He was given a major penalty and game misconduct and was eventually given a two-game suspension, costing him about $54,000.

Concerning the incident, the league said DeAngelo, “did not engage with Perry in any way prior to spearing him, choosing to deliver the strike while Perry was not looking," and that the "premeditated nature" of the offense and the force with which it was delivered to the groin area were deserving of the suspension.”

The thing is, DeAngelo later admitted that he was just trying to give the guy a “shot” for some perceived slight earlier in the game.

Kind of like an MLB pitcher giving a batter, a “tap” on the head with a fastball - to say, don’t crowd the plate. Or a cornerback “aiming” for the receiver’s shoulder, but you know, he dropped a bit, and I hit him in the head instead.

Over the years we’ve become more reliant on euphemisms to explain away our sports getting more violent.

Or downplaying the emerging ethos in modern sports that says the game is the game, but since it's competitive and we all want to win, pushing the envelope is okay. That a helmet to the chest and face is fine if the guy gets up again.

And though the “shot” from DeAngelo brought with it a two-game suspension, the league did not say outright that all such behavior needed to be eliminated. Just that DeAngelo hadn’t engaged with Perry prior to delivering it. Because maybe that would have made it more okay?

Perhaps this is why athletes earning tens of millions each year are accepted by fans because at the end of the season or the end of one’s career - often the same thing - an athlete is left much worse for the wear.

Frequent hits to the head; the weekly pounding in practice and game time, leaves a human body battered and in constant need of maintenance.

As sporting news covers the passing of once-great athletes, we often hear about their last few years. The early onset of dementia. The knees that no longer supported them. The mood swings. The last days in a motel room far from home. The donation of their brains to science and the ongoing research into CTE.

Other sports can become violent even if they’re not inherently so, like soccer or lacrosse, or hurling in the UK. The violence there often comes with increased performance demand, higher expectations, and perhaps lax refereeing in an attempt to make the game faster-paced and more exciting.

Hockey was once skill and grace. Tough sure, but they skated just as hard 50 years ago and they didn’t wear helmets. That changed thankfully, but as the “protection” improved (not just in hockey) the tempo of the game changed; the hits, the use of lower-paid “enforcers” who prowled the ice looking to even scores, keep players honest and entertain the fans with a little fighting in the center of the ice.

Why this progression became inevitable, I’m not sure.

The average height, weight, and muscle mass of today’s athletes are greater than their predecessors and perhaps that has made it okay to up the ante. Increase the rewards, and increase the competition with millions of football, basketball, and baseball kids trying for the big leagues so the stakes have grown ever higher.

The need to be different, tougher more willing to leave the ground in a tackle, improves one’s chances of making it to the Show and staying there.

But at what cost?

DeAngelo spearing Perry in the groin is not the worst sports has to offer and in the big picture, not the real problem.

I remember when the average NFL offensive linemen were around 6’2” and 260 pounds. Today that would be a linebacker or a rumbling fullback. The bar now is set around 6’3 or 6’4” and 330-350 pounds.

And they’re running faster 40 yards dashes than the fullbacks did in the 1960s.

Better athletes, sure. Better trained and conditioned, absolutely. Less violence, fewer injuries, fewer chances of career-ending plays - no. Not from where I sit.

Are the games more exciting as a result? Depends on what you’re looking for.

Watching baseball on TV was arduous in the 1970s and still is today, but great in person. The same for football, hockey, and everything else.

Up close and personal things are exhilarating. The energy is contagious, and the atmosphere is electric. It’s just fun. But when the crowd cheers the replay of a receiver’s helmet popping off his head because of a hit from the cornerback or the opposing QB being sacked by three defensive players as he limps to the sidelines, what are we saying about the game and what we’re demanding to see?

Fred and Ginger on ice? We’ve already got that covered in the Winter Olympics. NFL Flag Football - every Sunday? Maybe not.

Not sure what the answers are. But watching both dugouts empty as 40+ players and coaches start swinging because of a beaning is getting old. And seeing $20 cups of beer soaking NBA players courtside - also not so amusing.

When a team has a $300+ million payroll plus millions in luxury tax and is willing to spend it - I think there’s far more money involved than sense and there’s certainly a little room left to improve the game.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hockey# Sports# Violence# Competition# Time for change

Comments / 0

Published by

Opinion and editorial articles on the current state of affairs in politics, business, sports, and other current topics. While highlighting the lives of those that influence our world today or helped to form it in the past. To inform, entertain, enlighten, and otherwise engage in the age-old practice of storytelling. To be part of the process of keeping all of us informed on what is happening in the world around us and perhaps, if I do my job well enough, bring about change in the way we control our own lives and make the decisions that will impact our future and those of the people we care about.

Los Angeles, CA
519 followers

More from Joe Luca

Opinion: Confusionism: America’s New Philosophy

We shun socialism - sort of. (Though we secretly apply it all the time - don’t tell anyone.) Publicly rail against racism, ageism, and sexism, and yet somehow, they all manage to persist.

Read full story
20 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Inflation: Beyond the Numbers

We’ve all been there. It’s late at night, we’re staring at the checkbook balance, then at the list of bills to be paid. Back and forth hoping the numbers will somehow come together and we’ll be okay.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Most American TV Shows Tend to Suck and How We the Viewers are to Blame

Hi, my name is Joe and I’m a TV addict. It’s something I am neither proud of nor ashamed of — just something I have become over the last 60-odd years. I watch television.

Read full story
3 comments

The World According to Martin Luther King, Jr.

Where would we be today, if Martin Luther King was still alive?. I haven’t had many heroes in life. People that had the power to reach in, grab hold of some part of me and reshape it.

Read full story

Opinion: The Slow Creep of Inflation or The Allegory of the Frog in Boiling Water. A cautionary tale.

Inflation has a face. It’s financial hardship. Living without. Budgets being stretched to the breaking point. It’s average people working two jobs to buy what one job used to buy.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Are We Okay With Paying Athletes Million$? What's Wrong With Us?

A Fine. Our society’s way of telling us we did something wrong. Parked on the wrong side of the street. Played our music too loud. Blocked our neighbor’s driveway with our Fiat.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America

“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.

Read full story
1006 comments

The NFL, Concussions, Damar Hamlin, and the Illusion That It’s Just a Game

Caveat: I know little about concussions, other than that they hurt, have lingering effects and in recent years have been declared to be as common as scraped knees and pulled muscles. From everything I’ve read and listened to — things are a lot more serious. This article is my take on the game from the perspective of someone who played it for years, got hurt often, and thought smashmouth football was fun and might impress the ladies. Beyond that, no medical acuity is assumed here or pretended.

Read full story

The World According to George Carlin

Comedians have always been the eyes and ears of society. They look, observe the lunatics and averages Joes alike and turn their observations into commentary that makes us laugh as we realize the joke is on us.

Read full story
54 comments

Opinion: Roe v. Evangelicals

The following represents the opinion of the author. As SCOTUS dons its robes and begins its march back to the 19th Century and beyond, what actions can America’s citizens take to remain where we are - in the 21st Century?

Read full story

OK MIllennials: Boomer has had enough

Sometime in October 1952, my parents had sex and nine months later I was the result. A little small, a little jaundiced, and whether I wanted to be or not, added to the ranks of the Boomers, who were rapidly taking over the world and apparently making an effing mess of it along the way.

Read full story

I have a problem with Evolution: It’s just not working anymore

I’m thinking it’s broken. Overwhelmed by the need for change and with the simple notion that Mother Nature will eventually take care of her own errors and put things back on track.

Read full story

God's got you on hold, what do you do next?

When times are trying, and you’re on your last nerve. When your checkbook is coughing and wheezing from exhaustion and the Ad for bunging jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge is beginning to look appealing if it gets you out of the house – why turn to God? What is that going to do?

Read full story
1 comments

Why won’t you wear a mask – what are you afraid of?

On March 2, Gov. Greg Abbot of Texas. Issued an executive order, lifting mask mandates and rolling back many Covid restrictions, declaring, "People and businesses don't need the state telling them how to operate."

Read full story
1 comments

The myth of independence - we are connected to everyone, whether we want to be or not

We are sacred. We revel in our ability to be self-sufficient. To walk our own path and be the person in charge of our own destiny. To speak our minds, offer freely our opinions and bristle when confronted with opposition to how our lives will unfold.

Read full story

Stickball: A meditation on a game like no other

My first stickball bat was a broom handle “borrowed” from my mother. Please don’t tell her, she still wonders what happened to it. I cut it off before the brush. Taped the top with electrical tape borrowed from my Dad’s workbench and went out to play.

Read full story

Your mind is stopping you from being present. How to change it.

Where is the present moment and how does one remain there long enough to figure out how we might return there unaided?. There are countless books out there promoting the need and importance of bringing oneself, willingly or unwillingly, into the present moment. Discussing the virtues of living our lives in the Now and endeavoring to return there as often as we can. Not unlike the ideal vacation spot, where peace and tranquility reside side by side with a close and direct connection to the real world.

Read full story

Why the GOP, believes in Trump, the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus and Trickle-Down Economics

Photo through Pixabay - by Clker-Free-Vector-Images. As Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz make pilgrimages down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with their Don, they apparently are required to deposit what’s left of their common sense at the door, engage in the intricate secret handshake and resume their recently interrupted journey into the Twilight Zone. Also known as, American Politics.

Read full story

Social Media and fallacy of First Impressions

Human beings are built to size each other up quickly. These first impressions are influenced by a number of factors, such as facial shape, vocal inflection, attractiveness, and general emotional state. People tend to get attached to their initial impressions of others and find it very difficult to change their opinion, even when presented with lots of evidence to the contrary. Psychology Today.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy