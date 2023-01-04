Opinion: The Slow Creep of Inflation or The Allegory of the Frog in Boiling Water. A cautionary tale.

Joe Luca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47UEiY_0k3QG7lt00
by Artie_NavarrePhoto byPixabay Image

Inflation has a face. It’s financial hardship. Living without. Budgets being stretched to the breaking point. It’s average people working two jobs to buy what one job used to buy.

But in today’s media, it’s a talking point. An opportunity to show long lines at gas stations and rising prices at the supermarket.

We know inflation is bad. Just not always the same. Not the incessant pounding an economy takes when the price of gas goes up and up. Sometimes it’s more incremental.

Like walking in a light drizzle. Once around the block and nothing terrible happens. Walk a mile to school and you’re soaked.

Distance matters with inflation. Time matters as well. How long it goes on and how far-reaching its effects are, eventually catches up to all of us at some point in time.

Inflation as a False Flag

Inflation cannot exist in a vacuum. Without history. Without a time and a dollar amount to compare today’s prices to, it’s just another number. Another statistic that someone on television or YouTube is trying to explain to us.

There’s a slow deceptive creep to inflation, much like what happens to the frog in a slowly boiling pot of water. Before you know it, it’s too late.

A 12-ounce package of bacon at Trader Joe’s markets in California costs $6.49. It was $4.99 at the beginning of 2022. For those pulling out their iPhone to check the math – that’s $8.65 a pound.

A pound of bacon in 1970 cost $.90. Just to note the trend over time.

A pound of butter at that same market in January 2022 cost $2.99. Today’s price $3.99. In 1970 - $1.30.

A price increase is inevitable. Nothing in anyone’s lifetime has remained the same throughout. We’re used to it. At a certain point, we stop seeing it. Bread going from $3.49 to $3.69 a loaf is unnoticed. Slide the card through the machine and pay for it, along with everything else.

But inflation is the distraction. It’s what gets attention because it puts the squeeze on the average person. An 8% increase in food, or a $.45 per gallon increase in gas doesn’t sound life-threatening. Having 8% less to spend at the end of the month on rent, medicine, and utilities become life-threatening.

And why is that?

Inflation becomes front pages news and election day fodder as everyone with a microphone or pointer is showing us how bad rising costs are. While pointing fingers at everyone else for being the cause of it.

But there is always another cause. Something beyond the obvious political statement or area of chaos in another part of the world.

Another influence hiding effectively beneath the headlines. That sheds more light on why apartment rents in your city or state are going up.

Or why your budget is getting stretched as the percentage of your income going toward rent creeps ever higher from 25% to 35% and in some cases 45% and more.

What also tends to miss the nightly news recaps are the hundreds of thousands of homes being bought as investments through large private equity funds that are driving rental prices higher nationwide and causing ownership in those areas to drop as fewer homes are on the market or affordable to the average person. Perhaps because those same private equity firms have large portfolios of media stock.

Or that according to Oxfam, one-third of the workforce in the US earn less than $15 per hour. That’s 52 million workers.

We often regard inflation like the frog regards the slightly warmer water; first as interesting, then annoying and ultimately beyond its control.

Inflation is real. Its proximate cause is open to interpretation. Be it gas prices or gouging Big Oil. The war in Ukraine or “savvy” CEOs taking advantage of the times to raise prices and pad bottom lines. Inflation, just like our lives, does not exist in a vacuum.

There are reasons for it. Some unavoidable. Some are acceptable when compared to the alternatives. But sometimes, some might even say, most times, inflation like climate change or the rising cost of a steak, is preceded by human interference.

The pursuit of profit or future gain or the controlling of a financial ecosystem.

Distractions are annoying, not unlike frenetic and overly loud commercials on TV. Since we don’t have a universal remote to mute them, we need to find ways to look around them. To find their cause and the reasons they are gaining such front-page interest.

Then do what we’ve always done in the past to protect our own long-term futures. Take effective action. Carry a placard. Boycott a brand. Write to a representative or better yet vote for one that will listen.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Inflation# Price Gouging# Corporate greed# Myths

Comments / 0

Published by

To inform, entertain, enlighten and otherwise engage in the age-old practice of storytelling. To be part of the process of keeping all of us informed on what is happening in the world around us and perhaps, if I do my job well enough, bring about change in the way we control our own lives and make the decisions that will impact our future and those of the people we care about.

Los Angeles, CA
252 followers

More from Joe Luca

Opinion: Skyrocketing Sports Payrolls, $50K Fines and Losing Touch With Their Fanbase. What's Next?

Pixabay Image - Phillies PhanaticPhoto by- BarbeeAnneby. A Fine. Our society’s way of telling us we did something wrong. Parked on the wrong side of the street. Played our music too loud. Blocked our neighbor’s driveway with our Fiat.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America

“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.

Read full story
568 comments

The NFL, Concussions, Damar Hamlin, and the Illusion That It’s Just a Game

Caveat: I know little about concussions, other than that they hurt, have lingering effects and in recent years have been declared to be as common as scraped knees and pulled muscles. From everything I’ve read and listened to — things are a lot more serious. This article is my take on the game from the perspective of someone who played it for years, got hurt often, and thought smashmouth football was fun and might impress the ladies. Beyond that, no medical acuity is assumed here or pretended.

Read full story

The World According to George Carlin

Comedians have always been the eyes and ears of society. They look, observe the lunatics and averages Joes alike and turn their observations into commentary that makes us laugh as we realize the joke is on us.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Roe v. Evangelicals

The following represents the opinion of the author. As SCOTUS dons its robes and begins its march back to the 19th Century and beyond, what actions can America’s citizens take to remain where we are - in the 21st Century?

Read full story

OK MIllennials: Boomer has had enough

Sometime in October 1952, my parents had sex and nine months later I was the result. A little small, a little jaundiced, and whether I wanted to be or not, added to the ranks of the Boomers, who were rapidly taking over the world and apparently making an effing mess of it along the way.

Read full story

I have a problem with Evolution: It’s just not working anymore

I’m thinking it’s broken. Overwhelmed by the need for change and with the simple notion that Mother Nature will eventually take care of her own errors and put things back on track.

Read full story

God's got you on hold, what do you do next?

When times are trying, and you’re on your last nerve. When your checkbook is coughing and wheezing from exhaustion and the Ad for bunging jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge is beginning to look appealing if it gets you out of the house – why turn to God? What is that going to do?

Read full story
1 comments

Why won’t you wear a mask – what are you afraid of?

On March 2, Gov. Greg Abbot of Texas. Issued an executive order, lifting mask mandates and rolling back many Covid restrictions, declaring, "People and businesses don't need the state telling them how to operate."

Read full story
1 comments

The myth of independence - we are connected to everyone, whether we want to be or not

We are sacred. We revel in our ability to be self-sufficient. To walk our own path and be the person in charge of our own destiny. To speak our minds, offer freely our opinions and bristle when confronted with opposition to how our lives will unfold.

Read full story

Stickball: A meditation on a game like no other

My first stickball bat was a broom handle “borrowed” from my mother. Please don’t tell her, she still wonders what happened to it. I cut it off before the brush. Taped the top with electrical tape borrowed from my Dad’s workbench and went out to play.

Read full story

Your mind is stopping you from being present. How to change it.

Where is the present moment and how does one remain there long enough to figure out how we might return there unaided?. There are countless books out there promoting the need and importance of bringing oneself, willingly or unwillingly, into the present moment. Discussing the virtues of living our lives in the Now and endeavoring to return there as often as we can. Not unlike the ideal vacation spot, where peace and tranquility reside side by side with a close and direct connection to the real world.

Read full story

Why the GOP, believes in Trump, the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus and Trickle-Down Economics

Photo through Pixabay - by Clker-Free-Vector-Images. As Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz make pilgrimages down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with their Don, they apparently are required to deposit what’s left of their common sense at the door, engage in the intricate secret handshake and resume their recently interrupted journey into the Twilight Zone. Also known as, American Politics.

Read full story

Social Media and fallacy of First Impressions

Human beings are built to size each other up quickly. These first impressions are influenced by a number of factors, such as facial shape, vocal inflection, attractiveness, and general emotional state. People tend to get attached to their initial impressions of others and find it very difficult to change their opinion, even when presented with lots of evidence to the contrary. Psychology Today.

Read full story

Why Are We Trying to Manage Stress?

What long term effects do constant stressors like: endless traffic, insane work hours, low-paying jobs, Covid-19, sleepless nights, doing without, 24/7 childcare, living paycheck to paycheck and endless financial arguments have on the human psyche?

Read full story

Oh Sleep, My Old Friend, Where Have you Gone?

A 2016 study done by the CDC, indicated that 1 of out every 3 Americans do not get enough sleep. That is, less than the recommended seven hours every night. Considering all that has happened over the past 18 months, I would venture a guess that the percentage of people flipping their pillows, gnawing on bed sheets and engaging in shadow puppet shows on the ceiling has skyrocketed.

Read full story

Why there's nothing social about Social Media

You can’t have Social without people. Without human interaction. Its original root word means – companion. Do you think there is any human interaction on Social Media?. During my teenage years and beyond, issues were resolved with face to face communication. Or they weren’t resolved at all. You sucked it up, went home and never mentioned it. You bore the scars on the inside and hoped nobody noticed.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Secret Message On a Subway Wall

We all look for hidden treasures. Just check the ratings for the Antiques Roadshow for the last 30 years. We’re enamored with the idea of striking it rich. Quitting our jobs and living off the interest of …

Read full story

Wearing Masks and the U.S. Constitution

To mask or not to mask, that seems to be the question. The Republican led legislature in Wisconsin, is repealing their mask mandate. Apparently Covid-19 is extremely fond of cheese and beer and is leaving that state relatively alone – say, compared to its neighbors Michigan and Minnesota.

Read full story
112 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy