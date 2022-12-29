Opinion: The NFL, CTE, And the Illusion That It’s Just a Game

Joe Luca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ih5tk_0jqn3cRP00
NFL stadiumPhoto byPixabay Image

Caveat: I know little about concussions, other than that they hurt, have lingering effects and in recent years have been declared to be as common as scraped knees and pulled muscles. From everything I’ve read and listened to — things are a lot more serious. This article is my take on the game from the perspective of someone who played it for years, got hurt often, and thought smashmouth football was fun and might impress the ladies. Beyond that, no medical acuity is assumed here or pretended.

CTE — stands for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. A progressive and degenerative brain disease associated with multiple concussions.

Ever cry after your team just lost a game?

Throw a remote across the room when a penalty was bullshit?

Had a moment of clarity, when everyone else in the room was looking at you, wondering WTF you put in the dip.

Yeah, that was me, many years ago. That’s why I stopped watching. Stopped rooting for any team.

I just check the stats now, read some articles, and stay a safe distance from the game.

But I never stopped thinking about the game itself. The movement and skill. The noise. The clashing helmets and reminders that the phrase — a contact sport — never really defined it correctly.

Here’s what I’ve been thinking about lately as I read the news.

I would venture a guess that the NFL and those who film it every week, spend a small fortune on state-of-the-art audio equipment so that every grunt, every Smash, and Pop rings out.

Every bone-jarring tackle reverberates with the intensity of a train wreck and makes the TV viewer cringe while their sphincters loosen just a bit as they watch a close-up of a helmet rolling (headless) across the Astroturf.

NFL football without sound effects is like sex without touching.

Seeing balls leap out of receiver’s hands after impact; watching running backs stop in slow motion as linebackers plow into them.

Gazing at two thousand plus pounds of linemen waging battle is what NFL football is all about.

It’s gladiatorial combat in a stadium filled with 80,000 modern people.

With endless beer, $25 hotdogs and more than a few fans yelling Kill’em at the top of their lungs while wearing “cheese-hats” or paper bags over their heads.

It’s visceral, primitive, and America’s favorite pastime. Logging in 48 of the top 50 most-watched TV shows over the past 12 months.

But with only 1a small fraction of the viewing audience ever having seriously played the game — why are they so invested in it every week?

To the point where football wives say a prayer during the off-season that football will soon resume so that their partners have something to look forward to every weekend.

It is also without a doubt the most violent sport on the planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5lSg_0jqn3cRP00
Photo byPixabay Image

Even the NHL, which now recruits veritable linebackers on skates to patrol the ice and periodically smash opposing players through the plexiglass, is less violent and technically more skilled.

With every step taken, every swerve and movement being done while balancing on a quarter inch of steel at over 20 MPH.

What motivates athletes to go through Mighty Mite, Pop Warner, High School, College, and semi-pro leagues to get into the NFL, when their lives there will be famously short?

The average career length of an NFL player varies depending on the position. These stats are based on a wide selection of players, some who never play a snap to those with 15-year Pro-Bowl careers.

· Average career for a quarterback is three years

· Average career for a running back is three-and-a-half years

· Average career for a wide receiver about two years

In about the time it takes an average baker to learn his craft, 1–3 years, many NFL hopefuls will already be packing up their lockers and leaving the sport.

Injuries and sports are synonymous. Whether it’s gymnastics, tennis, Pickleball, or football, people will get hurt.

Some just bruised a bit, others broken and done for a lifetime.

And yet they sign up and play on.

Why? Is it the game itself that is so alluring?

Sunday afternoon in front of a billion people that makes the journey all worthwhile?

Even racecar drivers are given a pass for being involved in a dangerous sport. Many survive years of Nascar or Formula One racing and live to drive their children to college.

But the NFL with its extravagant half-time shows, cheerleaders, high-profile athletes, and wacky mascots marches on.

Relentlessly garnering ever-increasing shares of America’s viewing audience, while we thumb through the sports pages and read about famous athletes we knew back in the day, who died from brain-related injuries sustained a lifetime ago on the football field.

And then there’s CTE.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

A progressive and degenerative brain disease associated with multiple concussions, and other head injuries, sustained during football and other sports.

Remember the recent images of Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, after being slammed to the ground for the second week in a row?

Soon after being diagnosed with a concussion that was apparently missed the first time around, he’s spending time on the injured list waiting for the symptoms to pass.

And while the number of studies grows, and the negotiation between the NFL and NFLPA gets more contentious, football continues.

New players move through the latest draft. Old players announce their retirements, while some leave the sport only to return weeks later to give it another shot.

That it’s a national sport that damages almost everyone who plays it, is not challenged.

Even people who golf once a month, often end up with a sore back, so injuries and serious sports are inextricably linked together.

And it’s okay. The injuries mean something, don’t they?

But what?

What Does the Future Hold?

According to a 2017 study done by researchers at Boston University, 99% of the 111 brains donated (110 out of 111) by former NFL players, were diagnosed with CTE.

The same study also examined 202 football players at various levels of the game, including high school and college, and found CTE in 87% of players.

CTE currently can only be diagnosed posthumously.

In 2015 a judge approved a settlement of nearly $1 billion for former NFL players suffering from brain trauma.

In July 2022 the family of Demaryius Thomas (an All-Pro NFL receiver) revealed that the player had stage 2 CTE at the time of his death.

The medical examiner in Fulton County Georgia gave the cause of death as, complications from seizures. Demaryius was 33 years old and had retired from the NFL less than six months earlier.

Ever watch a Mighty Mite football game as 7–8–9-year-olds run around with pads and helmets — acting like miniature versions of the players you watch on Sunday?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzPBK_0jqn3cRP00
Photo byPixabay

Hard not to laugh in comparison as they bump and tumble like characters in a video game, running this way and that into the endzone. Theirs or the opposing team's.

But what’s actually happening inside those helmets?

To the still-forming brains? Does CTE need a certain G-force before it begins to take its toll?

Does it lay dormant or never start at all until high school when a 150-pound wide receiver meets a 220-pound linebacker head-on?

The NFL and Ancient Rome

Thumbs up, thumbs down. Not a pretty picture.

  • Lions eating Christians as depicted on 17th-century Dutch etchings.
  • Floating ship battles in a flooded Roman Coliseum.

Okay, farfetched right?

The NFL has rules. State-of-the-art helmets. Doctors, trainers, and medical experts roam the sidelines, mending and patching and keeping the athletes whole and healthy.

And yet, take a fresh look at the stats above. The average career of an NFL receiver — is 2 years.

No matter how limber and stretched, conditioned and fed, these superior athletes may be, they enter the “arena” every Sunday knowing they will be bruised and battered and popping Ibuprofen by the handful at the end of the day, as they “get ready” for the next game.

But why do it if it’s so dangerous?

A $230 million guaranteed contract to one player sets a standard that simply won’t go away.

Players reject offers of $18 million a year because it is less than what another cornerback got two months ago.

Money talks.

What it buys is addictive.

Celebrity. Fine cars. A lifetime without financial worries.

Achieving a goal made one day 17 years ago while watching a game with your uncle.

Doing whatever it took. Enduring the pains, ice baths, painkillers, and two-a-day practices to get the chance.

To say you did it.

Ever hear of an accountant, computer programmer, or Medical Examiner going on TV and talking passionately about all the late-night tutoring groups, summer school classes, and visits to the morgue?

Didn’t think so.

The game. The endorphins flowing through the athlete and the fan are equally addictive.

And the NFL, are they the purveyors of this drug?

Just a few years ago, NFL owners and leadership were accused of hiding information about concussions. Of knowingly keeping the bad news behind closed lips.

But concessions were reached. Compromise took place.

Money, lots of money, was set aside in a great fund to help the thousands who were suffering or soon would be, because of all those hits to the head.

All those tackling drills, with teammates screaming at them to hit harder.

All those nights after practice, wondering why mom and dad’s lips were moving but you couldn’t understand a word they were saying.

But it’s just a game. And it’s spreading.

With NFL games now being televised from London, Germany, and Mexico City. With the commissioner talking about creating new teams there.

According to NBC executives, Super Bowl 2022 Ads were selling for $6.5 million for a 30-second spot.

There Are Fans and Then There Are . . .

. . . fanatics.

Those with memorabilia lined TV rooms. Season tickets. Wearing body paint of their team’s colors and showing up shirtless in January.

They love the game. Talk the game. Name their kids after their favorite players, even the girls.

But at what cost?

We’re not talking about the cost of tickets or beer, but about the athletes playing the game.

Sure, with $5 million or $25 million a year, they’re well paid. Famous. Have the life most can only dream of.

But if you read the sport’s pages every day, and watch the guys on ESPN giving a tribute to a fallen athlete from the not-so-old days.

Or watching the highlights again and again with your buddies and mouthing oohs and aahs after each amazing hit —

— then what’s happening inside your brain when you know what’s happening inside theirs?

The illusion that it’s just a game, is real.

What’s next?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sports# Injuries# Football# Concussions

Comments / 0

Published by

To inform, entertain, enlighten and otherwise engage in the age-old practice of storytelling. To be part of the process of keeping all of us informed on what is happening in the world around us and perhaps, if I do my job well enough, bring about change in the way we control our own lives and make the decisions that will impact our future and those of the people we care about.

Los Angeles, CA
233 followers

More from Joe Luca

Opinion: Have Sports Teams Completely Lost Touch with Reality? What Sports Fines & Salaries Tell Us About our Priorities

Pixabay Image - Phillies PhanaticPhoto byPixabay - BarbeeAnne. A Fine. Our society’s way of telling us we did something wrong. Parked on the wrong side of the street. Played our music too loud. Blocked our neighbor’s driveway with our Fiat.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America

“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.

Read full story
506 comments

The World According to George Carlin

Comedians have always been the eyes and ears of society. They look, observe the lunatics and averages Joes alike and turn their observations into commentary that makes us laugh as we realize the joke is on us.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Roe v. Evangelicals

The following represents the opinion of the author. As SCOTUS dons its robes and begins its march back to the 19th Century and beyond, what actions can America’s citizens take to remain where we are - in the 21st Century?

Read full story

OK MIllennials: Boomer has had enough

Sometime in October 1952, my parents had sex and nine months later I was the result. A little small, a little jaundiced, and whether I wanted to be or not, added to the ranks of the Boomers, who were rapidly taking over the world and apparently making an effing mess of it along the way.

Read full story

I have a problem with Evolution: It’s just not working anymore

I’m thinking it’s broken. Overwhelmed by the need for change and with the simple notion that Mother Nature will eventually take care of her own errors and put things back on track.

Read full story

The Key to living with our emotions. Having them, just not reacting to them

“Do you imagine the universe is agitated? Go into the desert at night and look at the stars. This practice should answer the question.”. Where do they come from and why do we write endlessly about them? In poems of love and stories filled with anger and retribution. The world seems to revolve around emotions; actually, fueled by them as we go spinning about in search of more of them or less of them, depending on the exact emotion being sought.

Read full story
2 comments

God's got you on hold, what do you do next?

When times are trying, and you’re on your last nerve. When your checkbook is coughing and wheezing from exhaustion and the Ad for bunging jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge is beginning to look appealing if it gets you out of the house – why turn to God? What is that going to do?

Read full story
1 comments

Why won’t you wear a mask – what are you afraid of?

On March 2, Gov. Greg Abbot of Texas. Issued an executive order, lifting mask mandates and rolling back many Covid restrictions, declaring, "People and businesses don't need the state telling them how to operate."

Read full story
1 comments

The myth of independence - we are connected to everyone, whether we want to be or not

We are sacred. We revel in our ability to be self-sufficient. To walk our own path and be the person in charge of our own destiny. To speak our minds, offer freely our opinions and bristle when confronted with opposition to how our lives will unfold.

Read full story

Stickball: A meditation on a game like no other

My first stickball bat was a broom handle “borrowed” from my mother. Please don’t tell her, she still wonders what happened to it. I cut it off before the brush. Taped the top with electrical tape borrowed from my Dad’s workbench and went out to play.

Read full story

Your mind is stopping you from being present. How to change it.

Where is the present moment and how does one remain there long enough to figure out how we might return there unaided?. There are countless books out there promoting the need and importance of bringing oneself, willingly or unwillingly, into the present moment. Discussing the virtues of living our lives in the Now and endeavoring to return there as often as we can. Not unlike the ideal vacation spot, where peace and tranquility reside side by side with a close and direct connection to the real world.

Read full story

Why the GOP, believes in Trump, the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus and Trickle-Down Economics

Photo through Pixabay - by Clker-Free-Vector-Images. As Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz make pilgrimages down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with their Don, they apparently are required to deposit what’s left of their common sense at the door, engage in the intricate secret handshake and resume their recently interrupted journey into the Twilight Zone. Also known as, American Politics.

Read full story

Social Media and fallacy of First Impressions

Human beings are built to size each other up quickly. These first impressions are influenced by a number of factors, such as facial shape, vocal inflection, attractiveness, and general emotional state. People tend to get attached to their initial impressions of others and find it very difficult to change their opinion, even when presented with lots of evidence to the contrary. Psychology Today.

Read full story

Why Are We Trying to Manage Stress?

What long term effects do constant stressors like: endless traffic, insane work hours, low-paying jobs, Covid-19, sleepless nights, doing without, 24/7 childcare, living paycheck to paycheck and endless financial arguments have on the human psyche?

Read full story

Oh Sleep, My Old Friend, Where Have you Gone?

A 2016 study done by the CDC, indicated that 1 of out every 3 Americans do not get enough sleep. That is, less than the recommended seven hours every night. Considering all that has happened over the past 18 months, I would venture a guess that the percentage of people flipping their pillows, gnawing on bed sheets and engaging in shadow puppet shows on the ceiling has skyrocketed.

Read full story

Why there's nothing social about Social Media

You can’t have Social without people. Without human interaction. Its original root word means – companion. Do you think there is any human interaction on Social Media?. During my teenage years and beyond, issues were resolved with face to face communication. Or they weren’t resolved at all. You sucked it up, went home and never mentioned it. You bore the scars on the inside and hoped nobody noticed.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Secret Message On a Subway Wall

We all look for hidden treasures. Just check the ratings for the Antiques Roadshow for the last 30 years. We’re enamored with the idea of striking it rich. Quitting our jobs and living off the interest of …

Read full story

Wearing Masks and the U.S. Constitution

To mask or not to mask, that seems to be the question. The Republican led legislature in Wisconsin, is repealing their mask mandate. Apparently Covid-19 is extremely fond of cheese and beer and is leaving that state relatively alone – say, compared to its neighbors Michigan and Minnesota.

Read full story
112 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy