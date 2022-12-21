The World According to George Carlin

Joe Luca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g71Pc_0jqRpZUx00
Photo byWikicommons

Comedians have always been the eyes and ears of society.

They look, observe the lunatics and averages Joes alike and turn their observations into commentary that makes us laugh as we realize the joke is on us.

One man was particularly good at watching Mankind and telling us what we needed to hear.

This article is a compendium of his observations and my thoughts on how valuable his “comedy” has been to all of us.

RELIGION & ABORTION

Love it or hate it, religions influence our lives in every quarter. From the dinner table to schools, restaurants, and of course politics. Where religion insists on being consulted every time a decision is made – no matter how far the subject matter is from the pulpit. Here are a few of Mr. Carlin’s observations about God and Religion.

"How come when it’s us, it’s an abortion, and when it’s a chicken, it’s an omelet?"

A good question – why are all decisions viewed from our perspective first and foremost?

"He — and if there is a God, I am convinced he is a he, because no woman could or would ever f**k things up this badly."

I’ll let that one stand on its own. When you’re right, you’re right.

“Tell people there's an invisible man in the sky who created the universe, and the vast majority will believe you. Tell them the paint is wet, and they have to touch it to be sure."

Belief is when we slow down at a yellow traffic light, knowing it will soon be red. Faith is believing what someone else tells us, even when it doesn’t make any sense. Faith is often coupled with fear, why is that?

"I have as much authority as the Pope. I just don’t have as many people who believe it."

People assign importance and authority to other people and things. We obey the police when they tell us to stop. We listen to our bosses even when they’re wrong.

We stop and wait until the light is Red. And when a priest tells us what is wrong and right – we listen. Because he’s smarter, wiser, and more experienced than we are? Or because we believe he speaks for someone who might be angry with us if we don’t.

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

In an America that is looking haggard and worn, we need to step up and look closely in the mirror. As citizens, we are letting her down. As citizens, we are leaving our work to others and asking them to carry the load.

That’s like giving a dishonest man your savings and asking him to take good care of them. A government of the people, by the people, means interaction and accountability. What we have going on, falls short of that. The time to change it was yesterday – but there’s still time on the clock. Huddle up and make our next play count.

"In America, anyone can become president. That's the problem."

As the midterm elections loom – many of us are remembering 2016 with great apprehension. Some people are born to lead, others should work in the accounting department. Knowing which is which has become our own Game of Thrones. Vote wisely.

"'Bipartisan' usually means that a larger-than-usual deception is being carried out."

Cynicism grows in the dark – like mushrooms. When our lives are impacted by decisions made behind closed doors with people representing corporations and vested interests, we become a land of cynics who stop believing that truth is possible.

Truth, like sunlight, is essential to life.

"Bulls**t is truly the American soundtrack."

Using the old Alien analogy – if an alien landed on our planet and listened to the News and our politicians speaking, what would they think of us? Probably that we appear civilized and intelligent, but that may be an overstatement.

We need to start looking at ourselves as an Alien would.

"Careful, if you think too much, they’ll take you away."

It hasn’t come down to that, where people are “disappeared” for speaking out of turn. Instead, we have given our right to disagree with the News outlets and let them determine what we should be outraged about. So, in this way, we are being more efficient. After a while, they’ll be no need to take us away.

LIFE & HAPPINESS

Someone once said that Life is filled with ups and down. Christ what an understatement. Life is a freight train and each car represents some part of us that’s worth carrying along. Don’t fill that train with regrets and failed opportunities. Listen to those worth listening to. Act. Retake control. We’ll all feel better.

"Trying to be happy by accumulating possessions is like trying to satisfy hunger by taping sandwiches all over your body."

When we’re down, we eat, it’s supposed to make us feel better. We engage in retail therapy when life is being ruthless again and seek comfort in things. The more expensive, the better.

We buy bigger and bigger televisions and then complain that there’s nothing but crap on them to watch. Are we looking to the wrong things for relief? I think we may be onto something there.

“Most people work just hard enough not to get fired and get paid just enough not to quit.”

Since the Pandemic people have engaged in the Great Shift. Priorities are being reassessed. Lives are being recalibrated against moments of joy. People are quitting jobs and seeking employment on their own. Side hustles are attaining cult-like status as we move away from what we were in the past.

What’s all this telling us?

"Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups."

We assume that like-minded means compatible. That if they’re on our bowling team we must share beliefs and sensibilities. Not. Stupid can be contagious. We don’t get the sniffles or begin sneezing uncontrollably.

We just stop looking and listening and assume we know. Assume we got it covered. News outlets allow us the freedom to be informed without all the heavy lifting. And if we think this is working just fine – read the next quote.

“If you try to fail, and succeed, which have you done?”

Ideas and fog have characteristics in common. They’re constantly moving and changing and are often hard to follow or see clearly. Leaving us uncertain if we failed or succeeded in getting to the bottom of things.

People tend to hide behind both, knowing that the truth, once revealed is hard to push back into the tube.

Or was that another quote about toothpaste?

MISCELLANEOUS

What most of our lives are made up of. Things we didn’t see coming, events we didn’t plan for, and loving moments that caught us by surprise. Take note.

"Don’t just teach your children to read. Teach them to question what they read. Teach them to question everything."

Again, I’ll leave that one alone, it kind of says it all nicely.

“When fascism comes to America, it will not be in brown and black shirts. It will not be with jack-boots. It will be Nike sneakers and Smiley shirts."

Look to the news channels and the people they interview who espouse ideas and systems that overly control our bodies and our minds while making them sound like great ideas that EVERYONE agrees with. We’re not.

"Conservatives say if you don’t give the rich more money, they will lose their incentive to invest. As for the poor, they tell us they’ve lost all incentive because we’ve given them too much money."

Trickle Down Economics is a fallacy. A ruse. A man behind the curtain tells us that the rich need to be richer so that they can create more jobs and a better life for the rest of us.

Only, it never works like that. Show me a billionaire who is satisfied with 1 $Billion and I’ll show you a liar.

"I think it's the duty of the comedian to find out where the line is drawn and cross it deliberately."

We’re all accustomed to following rules. Don’t Walk when the little hand says stop. Pay your taxes and be good citizens. If the man has lots of money – he must know what’s good for you.

We listen to our politicians because our parents did and probably our grandparents as well. We assume they are looking out for us because we voted them in. We assume our judges are well-intentioned, even when their decisions seem biased and partisan.

Moral – we need to stop assuming. That era is gone. Over with. Done. Influence is the new black. Influence equals money – just look at YouTube, Tik Tok and other social platforms. People earning millions persuading others to do what they tell them to. They learned it from watching Politics.

What is wrong with this picture?!

"Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away."

When we don’t act, we regret it. When we act incorrectly, we kick ourselves and then regret not paying closer attention. Let’s do away with all of that and just live a good life, care for others, and vote for people that represent us – not corporations or vested interests.

How? America is hard work. Being an American is even harder. Like all those salmon swimming upstream, we know how it feels. Work every day. Rest. Then do it all over again. No one said it was easy, and they were right.

Hard work by itself is just hard work. Take the time to learn what we need to do next, not just as an individual but as a nation. Then do it.

What’s the alternative?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voJTD_0jqRpZUx00
Photo byImage from Pixabay

“I like it when a flower or a little tuft of grass grows through a crack in the concrete. It’s so fuckin’ heroic.”
George Carlin

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

To inform, entertain, enlighten and otherwise engage in the age-old practice of storytelling. To be part of the process of keeping all of us informed on what is happening in the world around us and perhaps, if I do my job well enough, bring about change in the way we control our own lives and make the decisions that will impact our future and those of the people we care about.

Los Angeles, CA
75 followers

More from Joe Luca

Opinion: Roe v. Evangelicals

The following represents the opinion of the author. As SCOTUS dons its robes and begins its march back to the 19th Century and beyond, what actions can America’s citizens take to remain where we are - in the 21st Century?

Read full story

OK MIllennials: Boomer has had enough

Sometime in October 1952, my parents had sex and nine months later I was the result. A little small, a little jaundiced, and whether I wanted to be or not, added to the ranks of the Boomers, who were rapidly taking over the world and apparently making an effing mess of it along the way.

Read full story

I have a problem with Evolution: It’s just not working anymore

I’m thinking it’s broken. Overwhelmed by the need for change and with the simple notion that Mother Nature will eventually take care of her own errors and put things back on track.

Read full story

The Key to living with our emotions. Having them, just not reacting to them

“Do you imagine the universe is agitated? Go into the desert at night and look at the stars. This practice should answer the question.”. Where do they come from and why do we write endlessly about them? In poems of love and stories filled with anger and retribution. The world seems to revolve around emotions; actually, fueled by them as we go spinning about in search of more of them or less of them, depending on the exact emotion being sought.

Read full story
2 comments

God's got you on hold, what do you do next?

When times are trying, and you’re on your last nerve. When your checkbook is coughing and wheezing from exhaustion and the Ad for bunging jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge is beginning to look appealing if it gets you out of the house – why turn to God? What is that going to do?

Read full story
1 comments

Why won’t you wear a mask – what are you afraid of?

On March 2, Gov. Greg Abbot of Texas. Issued an executive order, lifting mask mandates and rolling back many Covid restrictions, declaring, "People and businesses don't need the state telling them how to operate."

Read full story
1 comments

The myth of independence - we are connected to everyone, whether we want to be or not

We are sacred. We revel in our ability to be self-sufficient. To walk our own path and be the person in charge of our own destiny. To speak our minds, offer freely our opinions and bristle when confronted with opposition to how our lives will unfold.

Read full story

Stickball: A meditation on a game like no other

My first stickball bat was a broom handle “borrowed” from my mother. Please don’t tell her, she still wonders what happened to it. I cut it off before the brush. Taped the top with electrical tape borrowed from my Dad’s workbench and went out to play.

Read full story

Your mind is stopping you from being present. How to change it.

Where is the present moment and how does one remain there long enough to figure out how we might return there unaided?. There are countless books out there promoting the need and importance of bringing oneself, willingly or unwillingly, into the present moment. Discussing the virtues of living our lives in the Now and endeavoring to return there as often as we can. Not unlike the ideal vacation spot, where peace and tranquility reside side by side with a close and direct connection to the real world.

Read full story

Why the GOP, believes in Trump, the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus and Trickle-Down Economics

Photo through Pixabay - by Clker-Free-Vector-Images. As Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz make pilgrimages down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with their Don, they apparently are required to deposit what’s left of their common sense at the door, engage in the intricate secret handshake and resume their recently interrupted journey into the Twilight Zone. Also known as, American Politics.

Read full story

Social Media and fallacy of First Impressions

Human beings are built to size each other up quickly. These first impressions are influenced by a number of factors, such as facial shape, vocal inflection, attractiveness, and general emotional state. People tend to get attached to their initial impressions of others and find it very difficult to change their opinion, even when presented with lots of evidence to the contrary. Psychology Today.

Read full story

Should Corporations be treated like real people?

Corporations don't bleed. People do. Corporations don't think, have opinions or vote republican or democrat - people do. If people kill other people, they go to jail. If Corporations kill other people, wipe out their savings, or destroy millions of jobs - they get fined.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Are We Trying to Manage Stress?

What long term effects do constant stressors like: endless traffic, insane work hours, low-paying jobs, Covid-19, sleepless nights, doing without, 24/7 childcare, living paycheck to paycheck and endless financial arguments have on the human psyche?

Read full story

Oh Sleep, My Old Friend, Where Have you Gone?

A 2016 study done by the CDC, indicated that 1 of out every 3 Americans do not get enough sleep. That is, less than the recommended seven hours every night. Considering all that has happened over the past 18 months, I would venture a guess that the percentage of people flipping their pillows, gnawing on bed sheets and engaging in shadow puppet shows on the ceiling has skyrocketed.

Read full story

Why there's nothing social about Social Media

You can’t have Social without people. Without human interaction. Its original root word means – companion. Do you think there is any human interaction on Social Media?. During my teenage years and beyond, issues were resolved with face to face communication. Or they weren’t resolved at all. You sucked it up, went home and never mentioned it. You bore the scars on the inside and hoped nobody noticed.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Secret Message On a Subway Wall

We all look for hidden treasures. Just check the ratings for the Antiques Roadshow for the last 30 years. We’re enamored with the idea of striking it rich. Quitting our jobs and living off the interest of …

Read full story

Wearing Masks and the U.S. Constitution

To mask or not to mask, that seems to be the question. The Republican led legislature in Wisconsin, is repealing their mask mandate. Apparently Covid-19 is extremely fond of cheese and beer and is leaving that state relatively alone – say, compared to its neighbors Michigan and Minnesota.

Read full story
112 comments

I lost my Father, but found my Dad

53 years after he died, I finally met my Dad for the first time. Death is uncomfortable. No doubt for the person experiencing it, but also for those around watching it happen. My father dropped dead, literally, outside a restaurant in 1966. A heart, weakened years before by Rheumatic Fever, had finally stopped working and all efforts to get it started again failed. He was 49.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Mirror Man: We are not always what we seem

He wore a gray suit, neatly tailored, with a white shirt, dark blue tie and polished black shoes. His back was straight; his blue eyes shielded by prescription glasses, were focused on the world in front of him and for all intents and purposes he appeared the typical businessman on his way home from a hectic day at the office. There was really only one thing that stood out, that made him appear less than average in a city as large as Los Angeles: That was the small gilded mirror he held in front of his face and spoke into wherever he went.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy