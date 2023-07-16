Republican Presidential Primary Field Winnowed Significantly by One-on-One Tucker Carlson Candidate Interviews

At the Family Leadership Summit held in Iowa this past week, several Republican Presidential hopefuls took the stage opposite a skilled interviewer, Tucker Carlson.

Sponsored by Blaze Media, the summit gave Tim Scott, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis their moment in the spotlight as Carlson pushed and probed each candidate for clarification of their known political positions, as well as some unexpected questions.

Unlike most candidate forums where participants are largely permitted to follow their talking points with a near-religious devotion, this event placed the candidates before the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a man known for his uncanny ability to unearth previously unknown information in the course of an interview.

Each nomination-seeker had their turn answering wide-ranging questions from Carlson, live in front of the audience, all without advance knowledge of the questions to be asked, or the depth their interviewer would plumb in follow-up queries.

The ordinary format for voters to assess potential nominees is the Primary Debate stage, where the questions, or at least the issues to be covered are known well in advance of the event. The impromptu nature of the Carlson interviews proved to be far more revealing.

The first up was Tim Scott, the Senator from South Carolina who found himself sorely pressed on issues concerning the southern border and continued support for the Ukraine war.

He was followed by former Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, who likely alienated a significant portion of Republican Primary voters with his evasive and somewhat confused answer to questions regarding his positions on permitting transgender surgeries on children and the government's response to COVID-19.

Carlson pushed Hutchinson to justify his veto of a bill protecting children from transgenderism, and permanent gender alterations. The audience was clearly unconvinced by Huthinson's response.

When asked how many shots against COVID Hutchinson had received, the candidate, perhaps sensing a trap, tried to turn the question back on Carlson, asking "How many did YOU take?" to which Carlson answered without hesitation - "Zero."

After a bit more shuffling, Hutchinson persisted in not answering the question.

Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley suffered a similar fate to Hutchinson as Carlson's questioning forced Haley to first reveal a distinctly pro-globalist outlook, followed by her assertion that the results of the 2020 election, while marred by "inconsistencies," was in fact entirely legitimate with Joe Biden receiving the most votes of any candidate in history.

Haley was clearly uncomfortable discussing the topic and stumbled frequently, a circumstance not lost on the assembled onlookers. Her interview was not well received by attendees.

Carlson's direct and interrogatory style left most candidates somewhat taken aback as he refused to let them resort to "stump speech" answers to questions, especially where complex issues were involved.

The most impactful interview however was that of former Vice-President Mike Pence, who quite likely torpedoed his entire candidacy with poorly crafted responses to Carlson's questions.

The highlight of the interview came when Carlson queried Pence's support for the war in Ukraine with a follow up question after Pence lamented at length about his deep concern that Ukraine didn't have enough American tanks to compete against Russia.

Carlson replied -

“You’re running for President. You are distressed that Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks?! EVERY city in the U.S. has become much worse over the past three years…and it’s VISIBLE. Our economy has degraded…suicide rate has jumped…crime has exponentially increased and yet your concern is that the Ukrainians – country that most people can’t find on a map who’ve received tens of billions of US tax dollars don’t have enough tanks!” Tucker said.
Tucker continued, “I think it’s a fair question to ask, where’s the concern for the United States?”

Pence stepped into the political abyss with his next statement.

“That’s not my concern,” Pence said. “Tucker, I’ve heard that routine from you before but that’s not my concern!”

The gasp among attendees was audible. The video clip linked here has gone viral.

Pence was already finding it difficult to gain traction among Primary voters, as well as financial support from donors. His campaign has raised only $1.2 million dollars according to a New York Times report. By contrast, over the same period, Donald Trump has raised in excess of $35 million, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has raised $20 million.

The lack of enthusiasm among Republican voters for a Pence Presidency is revealed in his likely inability to meet the 40,000 donor threshold necessary to be included in the first Republican debate.

Following the damaging gaffe with Carlson, Pence's candidacy appears unlikely to recover.

