Floridians Shocked as DeSantis Goes to War With Orlando

Joe Duncan

DeSantis' Hard-line Tactics Spark Outrage Among Floridians

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by Gage SkidmorePhoto byGage Skidmore

DeSantis seems hellbent on punishing Orlando simply for existing.

Maybe we’re seen as too liberal, perhaps we’re not Republican enough, I’m not sure which. But in recent months, Governor DeSantis has taken on a state attorney and finalized his takeover of Walt Disney World, installing Florida government officials on the board of the company.

First, let’s start with the war with the state attorney, Monique Worrell.

Another DeSantis Power Grab?

NBC reported that an Orlando prosecutor is standing up against Governor Ron DeSantis' "political fearmongering" regarding crime in Florida. The prosecutor, Monique Worrell, has been a vocal critic of DeSantis' policies and has been pushing back against what she sees as his attempts to manipulate the criminal justice system for political gain.

A top attorney in Florida is accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of attempting to remove her from office, in what some are calling a political power play. State Attorney Monique Worrell, who was elected in 2016 to serve Orange and Osceola counties, says that DeSantis is "building a case" to suspend her from office and replace her with a Republican ally:

I am an elected Democrat who is not in alignment with the governor’s politics. This has been an attempt to build a basis for a suspension. This isn’t about whether I follow the law, this isn’t about whether or not my policies are a danger to public safety. This is about the governor wanting to control the politics across this state. And quite frankly it’s dangerous because this is a democracy not a dictatorship.

Honestly, this isn’t that far-fetched, considering what’s going on over at Disney right now.

Since late February, Worrell and DeSantis have been at odds over her office's failure to prosecute 19-year-old Moses on misdemeanor marijuana charges in November 2021, which he accused her of negligence. Moses is the suspect in the February 22 shooting spree that killed three individuals, including a Spectrum News 13 reporter and a 9-year-old girl, and injured two others in Pine Hills.

Despite Moses' extensive record of over a dozen arrests for offenses such as domestic battery, burglary, grand theft, and drug possession since he was a minor, he has not been convicted of these crimes in Florida unless charged as an adult.

DeSantis blamed the district attorney, saying:

I know the district attorney, state attorney, in Orlando thinks you don’t prosecute people, and that’s how you somehow have a better community – that does not work.

In response to Worrell’s claims, DeSantis has denied that he is trying to remove her from office, and says that his concerns are focused solely on ensuring that the law is being enforced properly. However, her supporters say that the governor's actions are part of a broader effort to undermine progressive prosecutors and consolidate power in the hands of the state's Republican establishment.

The dispute between Worrell and DeSantis highlights the complex politics of criminal justice in Florida, where the state's tough-on-crime approach has long been a source of controversy. While the state has a reputation for being a leader in law and order, it has also been criticized for its high incarceration rates and juvenile sentencing.

DeSantis Overtakes Disney

In the backdrop of this drama, DeSantis has officially overtaken Disney. He's installed very Republican-friendly allies on the company's board.

In February, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a bill that grants the state control over municipal services and development in the special zone containing Walt Disney World. This decision has a significant impact on the company's ability to operate independently. According to DeSantis, the special district surrounding Disney World has allowed the park to avoid complying with local regulations and building codes.

However, some of DeSantis' critics believe that the bill is a form of retaliation against Disney due to an ongoing conflict between the company and the governor that escalated last year. DeSantis claimed that Disney went too far by opposing an education bill that restricts discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms.

I think it’s quite obvious it was in retaliation after Disney criticized the “don’t say gay” bill DeSantis signed back in 2021. After a brief spat, DeSantis threatened to strip Disney of its prized autonomous status. Now, he’s followed through with that threat.

The recently appointed board now has the power to generate revenue for funding services and to pay off Disney's debts. There were concerns that DeSantis' earlier plan to revoke Disney's special tax status would cause local taxpayers to bear the burden, resulting in a significant surge in tax rates. However, DeSantis clarified that Disney would still be accountable for its municipal debts, and the local governments wouldn't increase taxes.

The board members include Martin Garcia, a donor to Republican candidates, Michael Sasso, an attorney specializing in local elections, and Bridget Ziegler, a conservative school board member who is also the spouse of the Florida Republican Party chairman. In the bill signing's press materials, DeSantis' office stated that the legislation would terminate some of Disney's other special privileges, such as state regulatory review exemptions.

What a mess. This could get very expensive for the Greater Orlando Area very quickly.

Not to mention, what will this do to the tourism industry that is the backbone of Orlando’s economy? Will park-goers suddenly decide that Disneyland in California is a more suitable place to visit after this dust-up?

It’s possible.

*Photo by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America - Ron DeSantis, CC BY-SA 2.0

# Orlando# Politics# Economics# DeSantis# Disney

Keeping Florida informed and up-to-date with the latest in a world that's constantly changing.

