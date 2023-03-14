Rick Scott is Fighting for Tax Relief for Hurricane Victims

Florida has been embattled by several brutal storms over the past few years. Finally, Florida politicians are doing something about it.

It’s an extremely rare day when I applaud Rick Scott for something he’s doing (or has done). But today appears to be that day.

In the aftermath of several devastating hurricanes, one of the most pressing concerns for affected individuals and communities is often the cost of recovery. Buying a new house isn’t cheap, especially in Florida. Housing costs have shot up over the past few years and, in our state, show no signs of slowing down.

This is especially true in areas that are hit frequently by hurricanes, such as Florida, where residents must contend with the physical and financial toll of these storms on a regular basis.

A New Tax Code

Recently, Florida Senator Rick Scott and politician Byron Donalds have proposed a plan to provide tax relief for those impacted by hurricanes. The plan would offer tax credits and deductions for expenses related to hurricane recovery, such as home repairs and the purchase of necessary supplies.

The proposal comes on the heels of Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida in 2022 and caused billions of dollars in damages. Hurricane Ian killed 125 people. It flooded areas across Florida from Southwest Florida to Daytona. I've never seen huge swaths of Orlando underwater from a hurricane before.

In the wake of the storm, many residents were left with damaged homes, businesses, and other property, as well as significant financial burdens. Scott and Donalds hope that their tax relief plan will alleviate some of this burden and make it easier for residents to rebuild and recover.

Eliminating Loopholes

As Jacob Ogles writes for Florida Politics:

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds introduced the Hurricane Tax Relief Act, which would cut a number of breaks to those impacted by Hurricane Ian, Nicole or Fiona. Donalds, a Naples Republican, said Southwest Florida residents were dealt a hard blow in 2022. They shouldn’t worry about more financial challenges when they file their taxes.

Senator Scott spoke about the bill, saying:

The last thing families should have to worry about as they recover from devastating storms like Ian, Nicole and Fiona is a big tax bill. In years past, Congress has worked to make sure that families can get the disaster loss tax relief they deserve following hurricanes, and this good bill follows that precedent. Communities in Florida and Puerto Rico have shown incredible strength in the days, week and months following these storms, and it is critical that we continue to make sure the federal government is working with state and local officials to get resources to those in need.

The proposed legislation eliminates the need to surpass the 10% threshold of adjusted gross income and itemize deductions for personal casualty losses in the hurricane-stricken region. This change is consistent with previous natural disaster relief efforts, as seen in recent laws such as the 2020 enactments.

According to Marco Rubio, the bill corrects a misstep in the budgetary process.

While this might sound complex, the point, ironically, is to reduce the complexity around tax relief in the aftermath of Florida hurricanes.

Thank you for reading.

