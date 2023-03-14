Florida Shocked as Republicans Seek to Rewrite Florida Law So DeSantis Can Run for President

Will DeSantis Attempt to Revise Florida Law for His Presidential Run?

Ron DeSantis by Joe Duncan. Source: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons CC 2.0 Photo by Joe Duncan & Gage Skidmore

Governor DeSantis may intend to rewrite Florida law.

The Florida legislature wants to change state law so he can run for president.

Our beautiful state of Florida may be changing its state law to allow Governor Ron DeSantis to run for president while also running for reelection as governor in 2024. This potential change has caused some controversy and raised questions about the motivations behind it.

Under the current law, DeSantis would have to give up the Florida governorship in order to run for president. Former-Governor Rick Scott wasn’t doing DeSantis any favors as he left office. In 2018, in the final days of Scott’s governorship, he signed the “resign to run law” into place, making it, so any office holder in Florida would have to resign their post in order to run for office.

The law itself can be found here .

Specifically, the law prohibits elected officials from using their positions to run for higher office without first resigning from their current positions. The bill is aimed at preventing elected officials from using taxpayer-funded resources to further their political ambitions.

The "Resign-to-Run" Law in Florida

And it's clear.

Bob Jarvis, a professor at Nova Southeastern University’s law school, said:

There is no ambiguity, no debate, no dispute. Under current law, DeSantis cannot run for president before first resigning as a governor.

This may be why the Republican-led legislature is eager to get rid of the law, to give DeSantis a shot at moving up in the political world and catapulting Florida politics onto the national stage.

As it stands, the law requires politicians to submit an irrevocable resignation (they can't change their minds and take it back) "at least 10 days before the first day of qualifying for the office he or she intends to seek."

It prevents politicians from appearing on the ballot for two offices at the same time.

The law applies to elected officials seeking state or federal office. Under the new law, officials must resign from their current positions no later than ten days after filing paperwork to run for higher office. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of their current positions.

The law is not without controversy, however. Opponents argue that it could prevent elected officials from fully representing their constituents if they are forced to resign before their term is up.

As sympathetic as I am to those who believe DeSantis and the Republican legislature shouldn’t be changing laws the moment laws stand in the way of their political ambition, it seems like a silly law to have in the first place.

Why incentivize public officials to abandon their posts?

Still, laws are supposed to be fixed, enduring, not subject to change the moment a politician doesn’t like them. Most of all, they’re supposed to represent the best interests of Floridians, not politicians.

Supporters of the bill, on the other hand, argue that it will increase transparency and accountability in government and prevent elected officials from using their positions for personal gain.

DeSantis has been a rising star in Republican politics and is considered a potential contender for the 2024 presidential race. However, his close ties to Trump have become a source of controversy in recent months, particularly in light of Trump's continued claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Critics argue that DeSantis is prioritizing his own political ambitions over the needs of Floridians, and point to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence of his misplaced priorities. DeSantis has been criticized for downplaying the severity of the pandemic and for his resistance to mask mandates and other public health measures.

One political source from within the Republican Party told People Magazine :

[DeSantis] is popular with Florida Republican voters, which is a good indication of how he would do nationally. He is not afraid to speak out on unpopular issues, and even more important than that, he is not afraid of Donald Trump.

The Beginning Battle Between Trump and DeSantis

Speaking of Trump.

The former President has soured on our Governor now that DeSantis has become a quasi-legitimate challenger for the Republican nomination for the presidency. After DeSantis took a trip to Iowa this weekend to test the waters of a potential presidential run, Trump followed in his footsteps and smeared the Governor, even going as far as to say he wishes he’d never endorsed him in the first place.

Meanwhile, DeSantis hasn’t even formally announced he’s running. He’s downplayed rumors and hype that he is going to run for president. But his team did leak a private conversation where he allegedly said he would run for president. Was this just another hype stunt? Honestly, with DeSantis, you never really know. The guy did just pull off a hoax about banning books in schools.

DeSantis is a master of political theater. In a way, he’s working Trump up over nothing official, pulling the puppet strings while the former president jumps through hoops to stamp out any possible challenge to the office.

Everyone from old school Republicans to Trump have said DeSantis should wait until 2028.

What do you think? Do you think DeSantis will run? Or is this all just one big publicity stunt to boost his political image before he announces he won't run and will wait until 2028?

