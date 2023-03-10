Americans Shocked as Insider Confirms DeSantis Will Launch 2024 Presidential Bid

According to a recent report published by the New York Post, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has privately acknowledged that he will run for president in 2024. While DeSantis has not yet made an official announcement, this news is not entirely shocking given his rising popularity among Republicans and his popular-with-the-party actions as governor.

We’ve all been waiting for this moment.

The speech comes right after Florida kicked off its current legislative session.

This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivered his annual State of the State address to the Florida Legislature. The governor highlighted the state's successes over the past year and laid out his plans for the future.

The Governor focused on a conservative agenda packed with issues ranging from race to immigration to gender. Despite rising rents and a cost of living, a distressed property insurance market, and the looming threat of rising sea levels due to climate change, DeSantis is expected to prioritize these divisive “culture war” issues that would certainly be popular topics in a GOP presidential primary.

DeSantis' speech highlighted his conservative accomplishments and upcoming measures that will appeal to some Republican primary voters, such as a proposal to eliminate concealed firearms permits. He also signaled his support for a GOP lawmaker's bill to ban abortions after six weeks, a move that Democrats quickly denounced (duh).

DeSantis' Rise to Success

DeSantis has been a prominent figure in Republican politics since his election in 2018. His response to the COVID-19 pandemic has earned him widespread praise from conservatives. It’s funny. Many people don’t know that DeSantis has been a politician for over 10 years, after he was elected to the House in 2012. DeSantis isn’t some new kid on the block, but a seasoned veteran.

Our governor propelled himself to Republican stardom after being very vocal in his opposition to mask mandates and lockdowns, and his state has remained open for business throughout the pandemic. His approach has drawn criticism from some quarters, but it has also made him a hero to many on the right.

As a result, DeSantis has become a leading contender for the Republican nomination in 2024. Poll after poll shows him performing well among GOP voters, and he has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In fact, some have even speculated that DeSantis could be the heir to Trump's political legacy, should the former president decide not to run again.

And now, it looks as if even though Trump is running, DeSantis may seek to usurp the throne.

Can DeSantis Win?

Trump’s endorsement and a close race against Democratic challenger Andrew Gillum made DeSantis a household name. But, you know the saying: those who make you can break you.

While the governor has yet to formally announce a presidential campaign, he's making big moves toward a White House bid. He recently participated in a high-profile donor retreat in Florida before delivering a speech in California criticizing what he sees as liberal excesses. He will also travel to Iowa later this week, the site of the nation's first Republican presidential caucus in 2024.

This Iowa trip is another sign that pundits have been watching for, one that shows us DeSantis is serious about running for president.

Of course, there is still a long way to go before the 2024 election, and much can change between now and then.

DeSantis will likely face competition from other Republicans who are also vying for the nomination, and he will need to navigate a complex political landscape to emerge as the front-runner. DeSantis has his work cut out for him. Trump still holds a powerful sway over the Republican Party. And other Republicans in the race will likely split the vote in Trump's favor. He will also face scrutiny from Democrats and the media, who will undoubtedly seek to attack both candidates.

This bitter in-fighting could turn large swaths of the public off to either candidate, or both.

What do you think? Do you think DeSantis is going to run?

Or is this all for the publicity?

And if he does run, do you think he'll win?

# Florida# DeSantis# Politics# Trump# Election

Comments / 257

