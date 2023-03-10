High Stakes: Should Florida Legalize Marijuana?

Joe Duncan

Florida Ponders Pot: The Ongoing Debate Over Marijuana Legalization

Marijuana plants in the sun

Marijuana has been a controversial topic in the United States for many years. Some people love it, others hate it. And some people feel entitled to tell other people they can't ingest it.

As such, many states have legalized marijuana for medicinal and/or recreational use, while others have not. Florida is one of the states that has not yet legalized marijuana for recreational use, although it has been legalized for medical purposes since 2016.

But medical purposes include jumping through additional hoops and missing out on certain rights. Having to go to a doctor, get a prescription, and go through a bunch of other red tape is a drag. Since medical marijuana’s legalization in Florida, the Republican government has continued to put more and more limits on legal marijuana use.

Former-Governor Rick Scott tried to argue that the constitutional amendment that legalized medical marijuana—which was passed by a huge majority of Florida voters—shouldn’t include smoking the plant.

Thankfully, this ridiculous proposal failed in court.

It makes me wonder why people spend so much time and energy trying to make sure others don’t have a good time. America is full of such people doing just that, as the history of marijuana criminalization is long.

American History

The criminalization of marijuana in the United States began in the early 20th century. During the 1910s and 1920s, Mexican immigrants who used marijuana recreationally became a subject of concern for American lawmakers. Marijuana was seen as a substance that led to violence, crime, and other undesirable behaviors.

Can you guess which state was the first to criminalize marijuana entirely?

Here’s a shocker: it was California, in 1913.

By the 1930s, several other states had followed suit. In 1937, the federal government passed the Marihuana Tax Act, which effectively criminalized marijuana at the federal level. The act required anyone who wanted to sell or possess marijuana to pay a tax and obtain a license. However, this tax was almost impossible to obtain.

Pot Became Hot

In the early 1960s, a counter-culture movement began to spread across the United States. This movement embraced the use of marijuana as a symbol of rebellion against oppressive social norms. The use of marijuana became associated with the anti-war movement and the hippie culture. In response, the government began to crack down on drug use in the 1970s.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act, which established the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and categorized marijuana as a Schedule I drug, meaning it was considered to have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. This classification has remained in place to this day, despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the war on drugs intensified. The government increased funding for law enforcement agencies and passed legislation that imposed harsher penalties for drug-related offenses. The number of people incarcerated for drug offenses skyrocketed, particularly for non-violent offenses related to marijuana.

Then, in 1996, everything changed. California, the first state to criminalize weed, became the first state to legalize it for medicinal use.

Changing Tides and Getting High

In recent years, public opinion on marijuana has shifted. Medical marijuana has been legalized in more than 30 states, and several states, including Colorado and California, have legalized its recreational use. Meanwhile, advocates for criminal justice reform have called for an end to the war on drugs and the decriminalization of drug use.

They refuse to believe that people should be locked in a cage with a violent, dangerous criminal for possessing a plant that’s not only mostly harmless, but also beneficial to some people’s health.

It’s not like it’s fentanyl or anything.

The legalization of marijuana has been a topic of debate in Florida for many years. Advocates argue that it could provide significant economic benefits for the state, as well as reduce crime rates and improve public health. Opponents, on the other hand, are concerned about the potential negative health effects of marijuana use, as well as the potential for increased drug use and addiction.

One of the primary arguments in favor of legalizing marijuana in Florida is the potential economic benefits. Legalization could create jobs in the cannabis industry, and the state could generate significant tax revenue from the sale of marijuana products. In addition, legalization could reduce the costs associated with enforcing marijuana laws and could help to eliminate the black market for marijuana.

Since Florida’s legalization of marijuana for medicinal use, the state has raked in billions of dollars. In 2020 alone, marijuana sales rose by $1.23 billion.

The Pros & Cons of Legal Weed

Proponents of legalization also argue that it could reduce crime rates. They point to the fact that legalization has been associated with lower crime rates in other states, as well as the fact that it could reduce the number of people who are incarcerated for nonviolent drug offenses.

Another argument in favor of legalization is the potential health benefits. Marijuana has been shown to have a number of medicinal properties, and legalization could make it easier for patients to access medical marijuana products. In addition, legalization could help to reduce the use of more dangerous drugs, such as opioids.

Despite these arguments, opponents of legalization are concerned about the potential negative health effects of marijuana use. They argue that marijuana can be addictive and can lead to mental health problems, as well as other health issues. They also express concern that legalization could lead to an increase in drug use and addiction, particularly among young people.

What’s your take? Do you think marijuana should be legalized for recreational use?

