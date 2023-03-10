Floridians Outraged As DeSantis Asks for New Personal Military

DeSantis' Militant Rule Instills Fear and Anxiety in Floridians

Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win rally Photo by Gage Skidmore

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has put forward an ambitious proposal this month to establish a military unit exclusive to Florida. The governor has sought a funding of $98 million to initiate this plan, aiming to establish a Florida State Guard that would be completely separate from the National Guard.

It’s the latest of proposals that have Floridians shocked at what the Republican Party is actually considering. In addition to this proposal, Florida Republicans are kicking around:

Forcing internet bloggers to register with the state. They’ll make bloggers send the government information on every article they write, effectively doubling or tripling their work output. They’ll also be required to post financial information for each article and update the state government on their earnings monthly.

Banning gender studies majors in colleges. Full stop. They want to ban the entire field of study.

Banning discussion of pronouns in schools.

A lot of what Florida has been doing over the past two years has been thoroughly undemocratic.

But of all these, the proposal to grant DeSantis his own personal military reeks of the Nazi Gestapo. The Nazis had a private military police force that terrorized the citizens of Germany and the countries they conquered. One can see how easy it would be for Florida to slip into a situation like this.

Will Florida Secede From the U.S.?

Fears have also circulated that it could be the first step toward a secession. I believe Florida will never formally attempt to secede from the United States. But, if any state were poised to secede, Florida would be it. The Republican Party is virtually unchallenged here, and Florida enjoys a comfortable economy with a large population.

If DeSantis wanted to secede, it would be a de facto secession. They wouldn’t announce it, they would just do it. There's no need to go through all the paperwork. And formal secession would force the Federal Government's hand into a likely boots-on-the-ground conflict.

But what would happen if DeSantis just stopped following federal law or drafted his own constitution?

These are the kinds of questions we need to start asking s DeSantis asks for his own personal military (again).

I can’t help but wonder—did the Florida National Guard break or something? Are they entirely incompetent? Because that’s the only explanation for why such a civilian military force would be necessary, if DeSantis wasn’t planning on using this force for illegal things.

The proposal has sparked a great deal of controversy, with many people questioning the need for a state military force and the potential consequences of such a move. However, Governor DeSantis has defended his plan, arguing that Florida needs to be better prepared for emergencies and natural disasters.

Floridians Are Shocked at DeSantis' Proposal

The governor's proposal comes at a time when many people are concerned about the ability of the federal government to respond to crises. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the recent winter storms in Texas, and the threat of climate change, many people are worried that the federal government may not be able to provide the necessary support in times of crisis.

In light of these concerns, Governor DeSantis believes that a state military force could provide a more efficient and effective response to emergencies. The proposed Florida State Guard would consist of volunteer members who would be trained to respond to disasters and emergencies within the state.

Opponents of the proposal argue that a state military force could lead to a number of problems. Some have raised concerns about the potential for conflict with the National Guard or other federal agencies. Others worry that the creation of a state military force could be a step towards secession or other forms of anti-government action.

Despite these concerns, Governor DeSantis remains committed to his proposal. He has argued that the creation of a state military force is necessary to ensure that Florida is prepared for whatever challenges may come its way. Whether the proposal ultimately becomes law remains to be seen. He tried to get his own personal military in 2021. Nothing came of it.

But it is clear that the idea of a state military force has sparked a heated debate about the role of government and the best way to ensure the safety and security of the American people.

