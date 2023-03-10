Floridians Alarmed as DeSantis' Authoritarian Tendencies Escalate

Growing Fear Among Floridians as DeSantis' Authoritarian Rule Intensifies

Ron DeSantis speaks at a rally Photo by Gage Skidmore

Since 2021, Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, has increasingly taken on authoritarian tendencies, with his actions drawing criticism from civil rights groups and political opponents.

The battle has raged in the public eye, in the news media, in press conferences, and even in our own homes as families have been torn apart by increasingly extremist (and indefensible) politics.

One of the most prominent examples of DeSantis' authoritarian behavior is his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite Florida being one of the states hit the hardest by the pandemic, DeSantis has been resistant to imposing strict measures to control the spread of the virus, such as mandating masks and closing businesses. Instead, he has pushed for a laissez-faire approach, which has led to a surge in cases and deaths in the state.

These moves from DeSantis were not authoritarian in the slightest. They were the opposite of authoritarian. They're libertarian.

But other steps he took during the pandemic were reminiscent of the old USSR.

DeSantis V. the First Amendment

In May 2020, he fired a data scientist for the State of Florida, after she refused to manipulate COVID-19 data to make the state's COVID numbers look better than they actually were. DeSantis was sued for suppressing information about the virus and punishing those who spoke out against his policies.

Echoing this, the Republican Party has announced several ideas to continue the war on free speech. Anyone who criticizes them is can expect to face consequences if these laws pass. Like the anti-blogger law. Florida Republicans want to keep tabs on bloggers who write about them and make them register with the State or face fines and imprisonment.

There's no other way to say this, so I'll just say it: this is anti-American to its core.

Florida Republicans are attacking freedom of speech itself.

Beyond his response to the pandemic, DeSantis has also taken other actions that have drawn comparisons to authoritarian leaders.

In 2020, he signed a controversial bill that increases the penalties for crimes committed while protesting, making it a felony to block traffic during a demonstration and imposing harsh penalties on protesters who damage property. The law has been criticized for its potential to infringe on First Amendment rights and disproportionately impact people of color.

To be clear, we can protest without damaging property. Nobody should be destroying property and trying to call it free speech. But felonies for blocking traffic? That’s a little intense. A misdemeanor fits the crime better. It’s really just group jaywalking.

This bill was eventually blocked by a federal judge.

In 2020, at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests across the country, Florida’s protests were peaceful. You didn’t see videos of burnt-out buildings or police stations on fire.

Florida Election Commission

In 2021, he signed a bill that allows him to appoint the members of the state's election commission, a move that has been seen as an attempt to suppress the vote and maintain his own political power.

Far-Right Wing Stunts

DeSantis has also been criticized for his ties to far-right groups and his rhetoric, which has been seen as divisive and inflammatory. He has been accused of stoking fears about immigrants and engaging in dog-whistle politics to appeal to his base. He’s also promoted far-right conspiracy theories that have zero basis in reality.

Remember when he sent a bunch of legal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard as a publicity stunt?

And now, matters just got a lot worse.

DeSantis Wants a Personal Military

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has announced a controversial proposal to establish a state military force. The governor has requested a budget of $98 million to create the Florida State Guard, which would operate separately from the National Guard and be comprised of volunteers. He wants his own personal military (again).

Florida’s response has been as polarized as our politics. On the one hand, the idea of a secret police is frightening.

The Nazi Germans had “secret police” that would terrorize citizens. They were accountable to no one but Hitler. A separate military from the National Guard would be like DeSantis having his own Gestapo .

But supporters say that such a force could help Florida in time of need. The governor's proposal comes at a time when some people are concerned about the ability of the federal government to respond to crises. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the recent winter storms in Texas, and the threat of climate change, many people are worried that the federal government may not be able to provide the necessary support in times of crisis.

I’m skeptical. I’m not convinced you need an additional military force for this.

Is the National Guard broken?

It seems like a step toward secession and might be the catalyst of another civil war if tensions rise between Florida’s military and the U.S. Military.

DeSantis' actions over the past two years have raised grave concerns about his commitment to democracy and civil rights. And now he wants his own military? Sounds terrifying. Floridians have every right to be fearful.

