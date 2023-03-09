Liberals Shocked As DeSantis Unveils New Upcoming Agenda

DeSantis has turned Florida from purple to red in a single term. Now, he discusses what's next

DeSantis waves to the camera CC 2.0 Photo by Matt Johnson "Right Cheer"

DeSantis unveiled his new agenda and liberals were very upset. They disapprove of his very conservative plan.

Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis laid out his vision for the 2023 legislative session in his state. The Governor’s plan involves a variety of priorities, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and more. It also includes a lot of anti-LGBTQ and the kind of book-burning stuff we've come to expect from him.

Predictably, the Governor’s agenda has received both praise and criticism. Many conservatives have applauded DeSantis for his bold and conservative vision, while liberals have expressed their concern and frustration with his plan.

Liberals are particularly angry with DeSantis due to his controversial actions on various issues. For instance, he has passed laws that some say restrict and suppress voting rights, particularly among marginalized groups.

He has also passed a law banning transgender girls from participating in women's sports teams in schools (remember that one?), a move that has been heavily criticized by LGBTQ+ activists. Furthermore, his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been criticized, with some accusing him of prioritizing the interests of businesses and the economy over public health.

DeSantis' rhetoric and actions have also been perceived as divisive and inflammatory. He has frequently clashed with progressives and media outlets, deeming them as a “fake news media” and accusing them of attempting to undermine his administration. His stances on immigration, gun control, and climate change have further cemented his position as a polarizing figure, particularly among liberals who feel his policies are harmful to their values and beliefs.

Overall, DeSantis' actions and statements have drawn the ire of many on the left, who view him as a threat to progressive ideals and the state of Florida as a whole. Some even view him as a threat to the nation .

One of the key elements of DeSantis’ plan involves improving infrastructure throughout the state. This includes investing in roads, bridges, and other forms of transportation infrastructure to improve Florida’s economic competitiveness.

DeSantis' plan to improve infrastructure in Florida is critical for several reasons. The state's economic competitiveness is highly dependent on good transportation infrastructure. It is crucial for companies to have easy access to highways and bridges, which can help transport goods and products in and out of the state. Having efficient and reliable infrastructure will also make Florida more attractive to new businesses and stimulate economic growth.

Additionally, investing in infrastructure will help improve the quality of life for Floridians. A well-maintained transportation system reduces traffic congestion, making it easier for people to commute to work, school, and other activities. DeSantis' plan to invest in road and bridge improvements throughout the state will help reduce travel times and make it easier for families to get around.

Finally, the infrastructure improvements will also have a positive impact on the environment. By investing in public transportation infrastructure such as buses, trains and subways, DeSantis' plan can help to reduce congestion and air pollution. Additionally, the plan also includes the development of green infrastructure—such as parks and green spaces—which can help reduce heat islands and other environmental impacts of urban development.

Investing in infrastructure is a critical component of DeSantis' plan to improve Florida's economic competitiveness, quality of life and environmental sustainability. By doing so, he hopes to promote long-term economic growth, attract new businesses to the state, and ensure that Florida remains an attractive place to live, work and play for generations to come.

DeSantis is pushing for increased investment in healthcare. Particularly in the areas of mental health and addiction treatment. The Governor has been vocal in his efforts to address the opioid epidemic in Florida. He sees this as a crucial component of his overall healthcare plan.

Education is also a key priority for DeSantis. He has advocated for increased funding for vocational education programs, as well as expanding school choice options for parents and children throughout the state.

Finally, DeSantis is focused on criminal justice reform, particularly around sentencing. The Governor believes that too many Floridians are incarcerated for nonviolent offenses, and he is pushing for changes that would reduce the state’s prison population and improve outcomes for those who are currently incarcerated.

While some may disagree with DeSantis’ priorities or approach, it is clear that the Governor is committed to making changes in Florida. His agenda is ambitious, but he believes that it is necessary to help the state recover from the challenges of the past.

Photo license: CC2.0